RAYMOND RECEIVES EDISON AWARD FOR COURIER™ 3030 AUTOMATED STACKER

GREENE, N.Y., May 20, 2020 — The Raymond Corporation has been awarded an Edison Award bronze medal in the Transportation and Logistics — Autonomous Work Solutions category for the Raymond Courier™ 3030 automated stacker. The award recognizes excellence in materials science and engineering equipment technology.

The Raymond® Courier 3030 automates a wide variety of tasks. The Courier 3030 is operational from day one, provides flexibility with on-the-fly programming and reprogramming, and features exclusive Seegrid vision-guided technology to capture a 360-degree view of the work environment.

“Raymond is proud to receive this recognition,” said Michael Field, president and CEO, The Raymond Corporation. “The Edison Award underscores our commitment to providing innovative solutions for warehouse operations. Our versatile, man-on/man-off Courier 3030 is just one example of our forward-thinking products. We look forward to continuing to produce innovative, award-winning material handling solutions.”

Unlike traditional AGVs, the Courier series utilizes Seegrid vision-guided technology, unique to the industry, offering a 360-degree view of the surroundings while providing the ability to map locations, identify obstructions and control vehicle behaviors. Ideal for handling and transporting products between connected manufacturing and warehouse facilities, the Courier 3030 stacker helps maximize workforce productivity. With a second-level vertical reach capability of up to 72 inches and a weight capacity of 2,500 pounds, the automated stacker is ideal for pickup/drop-off, end-of-aisle and end-of-line applications, as well as conveyor picking.

“After thorough review, the Edison Awards judges recognized the Raymond Courier 3030 stacker as a game-changing innovation, standing out among the best products and services within the Materials Science and Engineering Equipment Technology category,” said Frank Bonafilia, executive director of the Edison Awards.

