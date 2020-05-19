innoAviation Helps Air Carriers Track Critical PPE Shipments with Descartes’ ULD Tracking Solution

Descartes Systems Group, the global leader in uniting logistics-intensive businesses in commerce, announced that innoAviation Limited, a leading unit load device (ULD) leasing and services provider, is using the Descartes CORE™ ULD Tracking solution as part of its service to help air carriers track critical COVID-19–related personal protective equipment (PPE) shipments.

A significant percentage of air cargo coming from Asia today is PPE to fight COVID-19. Combined with an imbalance of ULDs, air carriers are challenged to move critical freight. innoAviation is leasing air carriers ULDs with Descartes Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) tags and using Descartes CORE ULD Tracking to track shipments and better manage the ULDs. The cloud-based tracking solution supports social distancing because it provides air carriers with shipment visibility while working from home.

“The combination of our ULDs and the Descartes CORE ULD Tracking solution allows air carriers to track shipments and assets more effectively,” said Kenneth Poon, General Manager at innoAviation. “With real-time information, carriers would be able to know where the leased ULDs are in an instant and allow them to plan ahead effectively, which is critical at the moment.”

Descartes Core ULD Tracking is a Bluetooth-enabled solution that helps air carriers and their partners automate freight tracking, increase operating efficiencies and improve asset management by providing real-time visibility of air shipments bundled into a single ULD container or pallet. Shipments can be tracked whether in the air or on the ground via the Descartes Core BLE network, part of the Descartes Global Logistics Network™.

“We’re pleased to help innoAviation help its air carrier customers better manage shipments during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Scott Sangster, Vice President, Global Logistics Service Providers at Descartes. “In such a fluid air cargo environment, real-time shipment and ULD visibility is more important than ever to help ensure efficient movement of critical PPE shipments and better management of shipping assets.”