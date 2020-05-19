Press releases are provided by companies as is and have not been edited or checked for accuracy. Any queries should be directed to the company issuing the release.

Upload your press release

Peggy Smith Joins CapRelo Executive Team as Chief Strategy Officer

Peggy Smith Joins CapRelo Executive Team as Chief Strategy Officer
May 19, 2020
No Comments

STERLING, Va. (May 19, 2020)--CapRelo, a global employee relocation and assignment management firm serving private and public sector clients, announced that Peggy Smith, SCRP, SGMS-T, will be joining the company as Chief Strategy Officer (CSO), effective May 18, 2020.

“Our current environment demands innovative thinkers, key relationship builders, reinvention specialists, informed experts and reliable industry narrators,” said CapRelo President and CEO Barry Morris. “Peggy is all of those and brings a unique ability to wisely assess the current marketplace while expertly scoping out a path to the future.”

CapRelo is an award-winning, full-service corporate relocation company that manages over 10,000 worldwide relocations and assignments annually for major companies. As a trusted, agile, and proactive relocation services partner, CapRelo focuses on strengthening global mobility programs, containing costs, and serving clients and their employees. The company has been recognized as the Best Overall Relocation Company in HRO Today’s 2020 Baker’s Dozen Awards.

In her CSO role, Smith will be instrumental in developing the company’s existing and future strategies, identifying business development targets and new markets, and futureproofing the business. “I’m pleased to add my insight and experience to the very talented CapRelo team,” Smith said. “The company is uniquely positioned to address this never-before-seen business environment, and just as qualified to leverage disruption opportunities and move forward effectively into the next iteration of mobility management.”

Previously, Smith was CSO at Shyft, providing consultative and strategic perspective to the growing global mobility tech company. Prior to her role at Shyft, Smith was president and CEO of Worldwide ERC®, the workforce mobility association she led for 10 years, growing the organization globally and building a content-rich community. She joined Worldwide ERC® after a 13-year stint with Microsoft, where she developed and implemented strategy for the company’s world-class Mobility Center of Excellence (COE).

Smith holds a BA in marketing from Seattle University. In addition to numerous global speaking engagements, her professional experiences also include guest lectures on talent mobility at Georgetown University and Seattle University and authoring material for the NACE Foundation. She has also been interviewed, published and/or quoted in such outlets as Forbes.com, HR.com, SHRM, Fortune, CIO magazine, TLNT magazine, HR Dive, Recruiting Daily Advisor and Business.com.

About CapRelo
CapRelo is a global mobility management company that delivers best-in-class relocation and assignment services on a global platform. Launched in 1997, the company has over 23 years of experience as a relocation management company and has service locations throughout the Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. Its solutions have led the global mobility industry in terms of commitment to customer service. CapRelo also offers technology solutions like Companion by CapRelo™ to help with recruiting and retaining key talent and that ensure employee mobility programs run smoothly. The CapRelo team works every day to keep life in motion for clients, employees, suppliers, and partners. www.caprelo.com.

https://www.caprelo.com/
Submit your logistics, material handling, or supply chain related company news in DC VELOCITY's Industry Press Room section or New Products section
Business Management Global Logistics Transportation
KEYWORDS CapRelo
You must login or register in order to post a comment.

Most Popular Articles

Now Playing on DCV-TV

Ce07a412-3254-46f2-bcd7-87a699e52cdd

Big Ass Fans Powerfoil X3.0: The Best-Selling Big Fan in the World

DCV-TV 4: Viewer Contributed
Powerfoil X3.0’s superior hub and airfoil systems deliver unmatched airflow to big spaces, powered by a purpose-built NitroSeal™ drive system and supported by world-class safety features. With premium materials and precise engineering, Powerfoil X3.0 improves comfort, safety, and efficiency in any DC.

Subscribe to DC Velocity Magazine

GET YOUR FREE SUBSCRIPTION

News from CSCMP's Supply Chain Quarterly

Copyright ©2020. All Rights ReservedDesign, CMS, Hosting & Web Development :: ePublishing