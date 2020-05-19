BERKSHIRE GREY APPOINTS JESSICA PINCOMB MORAN SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT AND GENERAL MANAGER FOR 3PL BUSI

Boston – May 19, 2020 – Berkshire Grey (www.berkshiregrey.com), a robotics and AI company developing retail, ecommerce, and logistics fulfillment automation for global companies, today announced the appointment of Jessica Moran as Senior Vice President and General Manager, Third Party Logistics (3PL). Reporting to BG President and COO Steve Johnson, Moran will manage the global third-party logistics business unit.

Moran is a transformational general manager with more than 20 years of technology industry experience in sales, product management, and operations. Prior to joining BG, Moran held leadership positions for global organizations including Microsoft, Computer Associates, and Enterasys Networks. Most recently, for Bottomline Technologies she managed a SaaS-based B2B payment network serving over 420,000 businesses and handling over $200 billion in annual transaction volume. As general manager, Moran engineered programs to drive revenue growth and customer value, successfully extended Bottomline’s reach into new markets, and broadened partnership ventures. She is a graduate of the University of Maine.

“Given the surge of rapid growth in this sector over the last few years, 3PLs who want to remain competitive need to operate at higher levels, with less cost and better quality,” said Moran. “Berkshire Grey is uniquely positioned to enable 3PLs to achieve these goals, with AI and robotics capabilities that drive automation and a customer-centric approach to fulfillment. I’m thrilled to join the incredibly talented team at BG and to work with BG’s leading-edge solutions.”

“Jessica’s unique combination of strategy, technology, and business experience will be an invaluable asset in growing a global, technology-enabled business like ours,” said Steve Johnson, president and COO of Berkshire Grey. “She has a track record of aligning best-of-breed technologies and building world-class sales and service organizations to create value for clients in competitive business-to-business industries.”

Berkshire Grey customers are using intelligent robotic solutions to automate fulfillment tasks never before performed by machines and are doing so at scale. Berkshire Grey solutions enable the robotic picking, packing, and sorting of individual items, inner packs, cases, and parcels for ecommerce, retail replenishment, and logistics. By inventing and integrating multiple technologies in artificial intelligence, computer vision, machine learning, sensing, gripping, and robotics, Berkshire Grey’s solutions efficiently process the broadest assortment of products, packages, and parcels—all while continuously improving speed and quality through autonomous learning. Berkshire Grey’s customers have optimized picking labor costs, overcome worker shortage constraints, and seen improvements in throughput ranging from 25% to 50%.

ABOUT BERKSHIRE GREY

RADICALLY ESSENTIAL. FUNDAMENTALLY FORWARD.

Berkshire Grey helps customers radically change the essential way they do business by delivering game-changing technology that combines AI and robotics to automate omni-channel fulfillment. Berkshire Grey solutions are a fundamental engine of change that transform pick, pack and sort operations to deliver competitive advantage for enterprises serving today’s connected consumers. Berkshire Grey customers include Global 100 retailers and logistics service providers. More information is available at www.berkshiregrey.com.