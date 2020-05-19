UPS Capital & AscendTMS Deliver Instant Cargo Insurance For Truckload, Partial and LTL In AscendTMS

Tampa, Florida – May 19th, 2020

InMotion Global, Inc. announced today that AscendTMS, the world’s number one rated transportation management software (TMS), has achieved another industry first for logistics professionals by adding a myriad real-time cargo insurance coverage options from UPS Capital, a subsidiary of UPS (NYSE: UPS), within AscendTMS.

UPS Capital connected its suite of shipping insurance APIs into AscendTMS to provide transactional insurance coverage for truckload freight, partial loads, and LTL shipments. The insurance coverage is quoted, bought, bound, and managed fully within the AscendTMS software, and can be used to obtain single-load first dollar coverage, excess value coverage, or to provide gap coverage where needed, on any single load or shipment, in under 9 seconds.

“Before this, buying and binding cargo insurance by the load, instantly inside your TMS, was unheard of,” said Tim Higham, president of AscendTMS. “However, UPS Capital now provides AscendTMS users with the ability to instantly buy and bind the exact insurance coverage they need for the exact value, commodity, and shipment being moved, with zero paperwork and zero wait.”

Prior to this offering, obtaining singular load cargo coverage, excess value coverage, or gap coverage could take days and involve insurance agents, lots of paperwork, and hefty fees. The combined UPS / AscendTMS offering takes less than 9 seconds, and the coverage is provided by one of the world’s most trusted names in logistics and insurance, UPS Capital.

“Our thousands of AscendTMS customers told us that they don’t want to buy overly expensive annual blanket coverages or services they may never need,” Higham said. “Ideally, they want to buy insurance services for both their truckload and their less-than-truckload shipments as needed and at a competitive price, with immediate delivery of those services via their TMS. That’s exactly what this collaboration with UPS delivers.”



About InMotion Global

InMotion Global, Inc. provides the free, award-winning, patent‐pending Transportation Management System, AscendTMS®, to freight shippers, freight brokers, and trucking companies. AscendTMS® is used by thousands of companies in 19 countries, from small single-person logistics operations to multi-billion-dollar international corporations and can manage any logistics operation. AscendTMS® is the world’s leading cloud-based TMS software, and ranked as the number one TMS software by Crowd Reviews, Capterra, and Software Advice (a Gartner company). InMotion Global, Inc. is headquartered in Brandon, Florida. Learn more at www.TheFreeTMS.com or at www.InMotionGlobal.com.

About UPS Capital

Nobody understands transportation and logistics like UPS. And while you’ve probably never thought of a UPS company for financing and insurance services, the global supply chain expertise of UPS Capital uniquely positions us to help protect companies from risk and leverage cash in their supply chains. UPS Capital and its affiliates have offices throughout the United States, as well as operations in Asia, Europe and Latin America. For more information, visit https://upscapital.com.