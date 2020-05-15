Panel Built Mezzanines Help Soothe Growing Pains for Expanding Companies

Growth is an exciting and promising thing for companies of all kinds. However, with growth typically comes the need to expand processes and operations. In many cases, facilities will need to expand their usable space in a hurry. This can leave companies in a serious bind. Finding a new location can be heavily time-consuming and can cause a hiccup in production during the move. Renting additional space can be helpful, but it can be difficult to find a space that’s convenient and nearby your current facilities. And adding on to your current space can takes months to complete and might be entirely unfeasible due to the surrounding area.

For these reasons, Panel Built’s line of custom, steel mezzanines have been a highly popular solution for companies that have been experiencing these ‘growing pains.’ Using their modular construction techniques, Panel Built’s steel mezzanine systems are fully fabricated in one of their state-of-the-art modular construction facilities. From there, the mezzanine structure is shipped to the job site and easily installed by one of their professional installation groups that work all across the United States. Since Panel Built is a turn-key modular structure provider, they can design, engineer, fabricate, deliver, and install a mezzanine structure, ensuring that all aspects of the new structure are taken care of from start to finish. Panel Built’s bolt-together mezzanine design ensures that the structure can be easily assembled on-site and in a timely fashion. And, since all of Panel Built’s projects are designed to customer specification, they will ensure that every aspect of the steel mezzanine is perfectly tailored to their exact needs.

Panel Built was founded in 1995 by brothers Pat and Mike Kiernan, and began with the construction of pre-manufactured buildings. Today, Panel Built offers a complete line of custom modular offices, mezzanines, security booths, pre-assembled exterior buildings, and cleanrooms. All our multiple product lines are produced on site, in four state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities.