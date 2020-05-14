Command Alkon and Tread Team Up to Streamline Management of Heavy Material Movements in Construction

Birmingham, AL – May 13, 2020 – Command Alkon, the Leading Supplier Collaboration Platform for Construction’s Heavy Work, and Tread, a digital platform for fleet management and moving construction materials like asphalt and aggregates easier and faster, are pleased to announce a new collaboration partnership. Together the solutions enable a many-to-many community of buyers, sellers, and haulers to seamlessly share ticketing data, enhance decision-making through insight-rich information, and remove the challenges associated with manual, siloed processes; including paper handoffs, data errors and duplication, and delayed invoice reconciliation.

“Partnering with Command Alkon is a natural fit for Tread as we grow across North America and help the industry embrace new technology solutions to increase productivity,” said Noah Dolgoy, Tread Founder & CEO. “By integrating our technologies, we expect to see a continued improvement in collaboration, payment automation, and workforce management as companies move to digitized processes and operate with greater visibility to tackle more complex projects.”

Tread’s platform will be integrated into Command Alkon’s CONNEX Platform, and will operate through one modern interface to streamline the processes for moving heavy construction materials through a digitized supply chain.

“Adoption of digitally collaborative technologies are removing historical inefficiencies in heavy construction and unlocking the kind of data-driven insights that dramatically improve intercompany workflows,” said Corey Paradis, Manager of Corporate Strategy at Command Alkon. “We are thrilled to have Tread join the platform as a CONNEX Connected Partner, offering jobsite stakeholders with the clear visibility they need to make smarter supply chain decisions in real-time.”

Tread is a cloud-based desktop and mobile platform that helps contractors, material producers, and movers across North America improve efficiencies in how aggregate, asphalt, soil, and salt are moved. Tread reduces dispatch times and provides operators with clear schedules, helping road builders and their subcontractors communicate seamlessly while improving productivity.

CONNEX’s purpose-built platform is designed to increase productivity levels and yield exceptional results across project performance, schedule, workforce management, and safety. The automated processes capture clear visibility across operations. Real-time collaboration and business intelligence tools for the heavy work supply chain are built in.

ABOUT TREAD

Tread is a construction tech company headquartered in Toronto, Canada, that works with contractors, material producers, and movers across North America to advance how aggregate, asphalt, soil and salt are moved, using their cutting-edge technology. Tread strives to help everyone in the supply chain improve their performance and operations, from contractors, material producers, or movers. Tread is a proud member of national and regional associations across the US and Canada including OCA, OAIMA, FTBA, ORBA, OSSGA, ARHCA, and ASGA. For more information, please visit tread.io.

ABOUT COMMAND ALKON

As the Leading Supplier Collaboration Platform for Heavy Work, Command Alkon solutions deliver supply chain integration and frictionless digital collaboration across the heavy construction ecosystem. CONNEX, a many-to-many technology platform purpose built for the industry, enables business partners to automate inter-enterprise operations, capture real-time visibility into heavy material orders and deliveries, leverage leading-edge software experiences to achieve mutually beneficial goals, and share knowledge to manage by exception and promote certainty of outcomes. Founded in 1976, Command Alkon is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama and has offices in locations around the globe. For more information, visit commandalkon.com.