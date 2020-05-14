Free Covid-19 course launched for truckers

While much of the nation shelters in place, truck drivers have been running in high gear, logging long hours on the road to keep grocers, healthcare centers, and other vital businesses stocked with essential supplies—sometimes at great personal risk.

To help drivers stay safe and informed during these unprecedented times, one industry training specialist is offering a free course for drivers on Covid-19 safety. Vancouver, Washington-based Instructional Technologies Inc. (ITI) says the class, “Covid-19: What Drivers Need to Know,” provides driver-specific information on the pandemic and how it affects their work and safety.

The course, which is available as a video, provides up-to-date information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Covid-19 symptoms, ways to prevent its spread, and what to do if they get sick. Topics include cleaning or avoiding high-touch areas inside the vehicle, important regulatory changes, tips on managing stress, and techniques for reducing contact in driver lounges, in breakrooms, and at vending machines.

“Hauling critical supplies across North America every day, professional truck drivers are on the front lines of the global Covid-19 pandemic,” James Voorhees, president and CEO of ITI, said in a release. “This information will help stem the spread of the virus and keep drivers safe during this critical time.”