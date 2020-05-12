Press releases are provided by companies as is and have not been edited or checked for accuracy. Any queries should be directed to the company issuing the release.

Upload your press release

Freight Forwarders Mitigate COVID-19 Ocean Shipment Disruptions Using Cloud-based Descartes Solution

May 12, 2020
No Comments

Descartes Systems Group, the global leader in uniting logistics-intensive businesses in commerce, announced that freight forwarders, such as California’s Aqualine International and Puerto Rico’s E.T.H. Cargo Services, are improving their responsiveness to interruptions in the transport of ocean cargo due to COVID-19 by using Descartes’ cloud-based solutions to streamline back office operations, regulatory compliance, security filings, and global trade flow analysis.

“We provide freight forwarding services that cover all of the major ports in the world and have always done so as an office-based business,” said Makiko Yamamoto, Managing Director at Aqualine International. “Thanks to Descartes’ cloud-based forwarding solution with role-based access and document sharing capabilities, we transitioned the full organization to work-from-home in less than 24 hours with absolutely no disruption to customer shipments and taking into account an increase in essential products and medical supply shipments.”

“On top of facilitating remote work, Descartes’ cloud-based compliance solutions help keep us compliant with U.S. regulatory authorities by streamlining the customs declarations process for ocean shipments arriving in Puerto Rico, as well as the security filings we are required to file for shipments to Japan,” said Sascha Herzig, President at E.T.H. Cargo Services. “We’re also now using Descartes’ global trade intelligence solution to analyze dramatic fluctuations in shipping patterns so that we can monitor volumes with existing customers and identify new sales opportunities.”

Descartes provides forwarders with a comprehensive suite of cloud-based back office, regulatory compliance and global trade solutions. These solutions help forwarders operate effectively in a distributed environment, streamline operations, and meet security and declaration filing requirements. Descartes’ global trade intelligence solutions give forwarders a detailed view of worldwide shipping flows to understand customer and market activity to support sales efforts.

“We’re honored that our solutions are helping Aqualine and E.T.H. Cargo to improve control over shipment volatility, keep goods moving across borders, and enhance safety for employees,” said Scott Sangster, Vice President, Global Logistics Service Providers at Descartes. “As the effects of COVID-19 continue to alter shippers’ logistics and supply chains around the world, Descartes’s cloud-based solutions can help freight forwarders better manage the impact on their operations by digitizing workflows and providing advanced capabilities to expedite customs clearance, security filings and global trade intelligence.”

Submit your logistics, material handling, or supply chain related company news in DC VELOCITY's Industry Press Room section or New Products section
Supply Chain Management
You must login or register in order to post a comment.

Most Popular Articles

Now Playing on DCV-TV

511ec99e-316c-4c5e-8c7f-433f962d2e49

Exacta Sentinel: Intelligent Conveyor Routing Software

DCV-TV 4: Viewer Contributed
Exacta Sentinel from Bastian Solutions is an intelligent conveyor routing system that can be installed, configured, and implemented faster and easier than a traditional WCS. Standard functionality allows Exacta Sentinel to be offered at a lower price point and with shorter lead time and faster project...

Subscribe to DC Velocity Magazine

GET YOUR FREE SUBSCRIPTION

News from CSCMP's Supply Chain Quarterly

Copyright ©2020. All Rights ReservedDesign, CMS, Hosting & Web Development :: ePublishing