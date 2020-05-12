OL USA and Blume Global Partner on Dashboard for Customer End-To-End Visibility and Maximum Control

Blume Global, a leader in global logistics and digital supply chain solutions, today announced that OL USA, a non-asset based logistics provider for global freight, has launched OL MOVE, a comprehensive platform designed by Blume Global to deliver end-to-end visibility and increased business efficiency.

OL USA — as part of the Oceanwide Logistics Global Network — provides customers total door-to-door intermodal transportation and logistics across ocean, air, rail, and road. With agents in over 140 countries throughout the world, the company's continued expansion called for the development of a custom-tailored portal. OL MOVE provides customers of all sizes continuous, granular status visibility, and customizable data analytics and reports, which are used to increase efficiency and make critical supply chain decisions.

As a leading developer of supply chain software solutions with an extensive intermodal network and more than 25 years of data insight, Blume Global was selected to design and implement a robust, transparent, evolving platform that leverages all customer data, consolidated on one intuitive portal.

With Blume Visibility, OL MOVE offers access to more detailed reports and consolidated logins for better visibility to customer data. For example, Blume Visibility provides advanced filtering options of over 20 criteria and the ability to run a report with up to 100 characteristics for one shipment – in 22 languages.

"We partnered with Blume to create a customer platform that is powerful enough to deliver true end-to-end visibility, alerts, and deep analytics critical to maximizing business efficiency," said Alan Baer, President of OL USA. "In this unpredictable time, OL MOVE has functioned exactly as expected – a testament to Blume's robust development and value as a reliable partner. The clear "First Mile/Last Mile" detail and shipment mapping have been key advantages as we work with customers to dynamically reroute and control cargo. We look forward to working together and growing our partnership."

Since implementing Blume Visibility and leveraging Blume Accelerate, Blume Global's implementation program, OL USA's customers have gained the benefits of having a single, clear efficient platform and increased visibility. OL USA has received additional benefits since partnering with Blume, including increased functionalities to add a wider base of customers and eliminating manual data entry and offering automated shipment creation and tracking.

"The success and growth of our customers like OL USA is our top priority," said Pervinder Johar, CEO, Blume Global. "Blume Visibility is providing companies with end-to-end shipment visibility, dynamically predicting ETAs and flagging exceptions. As the industry navigates the impact of COVID-19, our customers can be more proactive in the resolution of shipment disruptions, both planned and unplanned."

Blume Visibility is one of several solutions within the Blume Universe. Blume Visibility shines a light on typically hidden areas in the supply chain, and provides clear visibility across every move, mode and mile — enabling every node to be a decision point through trading partner orchestration and data-driven recommendations.

With unparalleled network visibility and intelligent execution, Blume Visibility improves supply chain performance, resilience, agility, and responsiveness. End-to-end visibility enables organizations to flag exceptions and address changes in real-time and proactively resolve disruption