Sunland Logistics Enters Growing Savannah, GA Market to Expand Panasonic Support

May 7, 2020
SAVANNAH, GA – Sunland Logistics Solutions, Inc (“Sunland”) expands their network to the Savannah, GA market after being selected to manage a 100,000 SF fulfillment center for Panasonic Corporation of North America. This fulfillment center, located at the Georgia International Trade Center in Effingham County, will also provide excess capacity for Sunland to serve additional customers. “Our team is excited to serve Panasonic in the growing Savannah market and to become an active member of this vibrant community,” shares Elijah Ray, Chief Customer Officer for Sunland.

“The Georgia Ports Authority welcomes the addition of service providers such as Sunland Logistics to Savannah,” said GPA Executive Director Griff Lynch. “Their expertise in e-commerce and proximity to the container terminal expands the market of efficient supply chain options for customers at the Port of Savannah.”

Sunland joins a growing list of well-known national companies that call the Georgia International Trade Center home. This $500 million world class industrial park includes rail service by CSX, direct access to four-lane GA Highway 21, and multiple building options for users. "Our team is thrilled that Sunland selected GITC as their home in Savannah,” says Chance Raehn, Senior Vice President of Development for Chesterfield. “We look forward to supporting their growth in the market, starting with this lease and continuing as we both expand in GITC."

About Sunland Logistics Solutions: A supply chain and logistics partner specializing in providing warehouse, inventory management and value added services to companies primarily in the retail/ e-commerce, automotive, industrial, and chemical industries. With a servant leadership approach and focus on advance technology and innovation, Sunland’s purpose is to help its customers do what they do better.

