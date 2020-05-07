Dermody Properties Announces Completion and Partial Lease of LogistiCenter℠ at Speedway in North Las

LAS VEGAS, NV — Dermody Properties, a national private equity real estate investment, development and management company focused exclusively on the logistics real estate sector, has completed the construction of LogistiCenter at Speedway. The 251,800-square-foot distribution center is located on a 14-acre site at 6565 Nascar St. in North Las Vegas. There is currently 176,600 square feet available for lease.

LogistiCenter at Speedway in the North Las Vegas submarket has immediate access to Interstate 15 via the Speedway Blvd. off-ramp and offers an unobstructed view from the interstate.



“This is a state-of-the-art distribution facility in an ideal location for companies looking to target West Coast markets and beyond in a one- or two-day drive,” said John D. Ramous, Partner in Nevada for Dermody Properties. “Nevada’s business-friendly environment gives this property an added appeal.”

75,800 square feet has already been leased to Dialog Direct, a Qualfon company and full-service marketing solutions provider offering end-to-end direct mail, print and fulfillment services. For more than 40 years, Dialog Direct has been recognized within the print and fulfillment industry for creating unique partnerships that enable their clients to increase operational efficiency and decrease cost with a robust commerce management solution. Dialog Direct continues to grow its footprint by opening this fulfillment center on the West Coast, with an additional 25 sites around the globe providing contact center, print and fulfillment services.

“This expansion establishes Dialog Direct as a true coast-to-coast warehouse and logistics partner, offering diversified support to some of our most valuable clients,” said Dave Drayton, Chief Sales and Solutions Officer of Qualfon. “We are excited to expand our services to our West Coast clients and look forward to the growth in the North Las Vegas community.”

Dialog Direct is actively seeking additional clients to service in the new space.

The remaining available space features a 32-foot clear height, 38 dock high doors, six drive-in doors, a 135-foot truck court, an ESFR fire protection system and tilt-up concrete panel construction. The space is divisible from 31,800 to 112,000 square feet.

The property’s location is just 5 miles from FedEx Freight and UPS Freight, 7 miles from the US-95 and Interstate-15 interchange, and 15 miles from McCarran International Airport. Nevada’s tax climate and business assistance programs, plus a large labor pool and one of the lowest labor costs in the region, make it a desirable location for doing business. Corporate neighbors of LogistiCenter at Speedway include Amazon, Sephora, Sysco Foods, and the Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

“Dermody Properties has been active in Las Vegas for more than 45 years, and we remain committed to southern Nevada,” said Douglas A. Kiersey, Jr., President of Dermody Properties. “The growth of warehousing, manufacturing and distribution in the area, coupled with this property’s location and best-in-class specifications, make it very desirable for our customers.”

LogistiCenter, a nationally trademarked brand owned and developed by Dermody Properties, represents the company’s business philosophy of developing Class A distribution and logistics facilities that meet the supply-chain requirements of the most innovative companies.

For more information on LogistiCenter at Speedway, visit our website.

About Dermody Properties

Dermody Properties is a privately-owned real estate investment, development and management firm that specializes in the acquisition and development of logistics real estate in strategic locations for e-commerce fulfillment centers, third-party logistics and distribution customers. Founded in 1960, Dermody Properties has invested in more than 89 million square feet of logistics space. In addition to its regional office and company headquarters in Reno, NV, Dermody Properties has regional offices in northern and southern California, Atlanta, Phoenix, Seattle, Chicago and New Jersey. For more information, visit www.Dermody.com.