Softeon opens warehouse innovation lab in Virginia

Firm offers virtual tour of distribution tech including sortation system, smart carts, pick-to-light systems, mobile robots.

softeon innovation lab
May 7, 2020
DC Velocity Staff
No Comments

Supply chain solutions provider Softeon today announced it had opened an expanded warehouse innovation lab that provides a facility for the firm’s research and development efforts and for customers to experience and explore ideas.

The 2,200-square-foot “Warehouse of the Future Innovation Lab” has been opened in an office complex close to Softeon’s Reston, Virginia-based headquarters, replacing a smaller lab that Softeon had opened inside its headquarters building in 2008.

Softeon has stocked the lab with distribution technologies and tools, featuring a small sortation system with an integrated weigh scale and labeler, voice applications, smart carts, pick-to-light systems, mobile robots, put walls, and more. The company powers all those technologies with its warehouse management system (WMS) and warehouse execution system (WES) software, saying those products provides direct management and optimization of the systems without the need for any additional third-party software.

The opening comes as many Americans are working under travel bans and work from home orders, but readers can take a virtual tour of the new lab in the video below.

Material Handling Robotics Software & Systems
KEYWORDS Softeon
DC Velocity Staff

plenty of chances to SCOR

More from this author
You must login or register in order to post a comment.

Most Popular Articles

Now Playing on DCV-TV

511ec99e-316c-4c5e-8c7f-433f962d2e49

Exacta Sentinel: Intelligent Conveyor Routing Software

DCV-TV 4: Viewer Contributed
Exacta Sentinel from Bastian Solutions is an intelligent conveyor routing system that can be installed, configured, and implemented faster and easier than a traditional WCS. Standard functionality allows Exacta Sentinel to be offered at a lower price point and with shorter lead time and faster project...

Subscribe to DC Velocity Magazine

GET YOUR FREE SUBSCRIPTION

News from CSCMP's Supply Chain Quarterly

Copyright ©2020. All Rights ReservedDesign, CMS, Hosting & Web Development :: ePublishing