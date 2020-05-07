Softeon opens warehouse innovation lab in Virginia

Supply chain solutions provider Softeon today announced it had opened an expanded warehouse innovation lab that provides a facility for the firm’s research and development efforts and for customers to experience and explore ideas.

The 2,200-square-foot “Warehouse of the Future Innovation Lab” has been opened in an office complex close to Softeon’s Reston, Virginia-based headquarters, replacing a smaller lab that Softeon had opened inside its headquarters building in 2008.

Softeon has stocked the lab with distribution technologies and tools, featuring a small sortation system with an integrated weigh scale and labeler, voice applications, smart carts, pick-to-light systems, mobile robots, put walls, and more. The company powers all those technologies with its warehouse management system (WMS) and warehouse execution system (WES) software, saying those products provides direct management and optimization of the systems without the need for any additional third-party software.

The opening comes as many Americans are working under travel bans and work from home orders, but readers can take a virtual tour of the new lab in the video below.