Averitt Named 2019 LTL Carrier of The Year by LG Electronics

May 7, 2020
Averitt Express has been honored by LG Electronics with its 2019 LTL Carrier of the Year Award. The multinational electronics and appliances manufacturer recognized Averitt for excelling in several key operational performance areas, including:

• On-time delivery performance
• Damage-free service
• Customer service
• Overall value

Averitt provides LTL distribution services from LG Electronics’ manufacturing facilities. The Southeast-based carrier has been responsible for transporting freight such as televisions and HVAC units that are often prone to damages while in transit.

“It’s an honor to be recognized for our team’s efforts and ability to deliver a quality service that helps our partners overcome their supply chain challenges,” said Wayne Spain, Averitt’s president and chief operating officer. “We are always striving to work closely with our partners such as LG Electronics to develop customized strategies and guidelines that ensure their freight is delivered as efficiently and safely as possible.”

With more than 5,000 drivers across 18 states, Averitt delivers an on-time LTL service of 98 percent with a company-wide claims ratio of .36 percent.

https://knowledgecenter.averittexpress.com/news/lg-electronics-2019-ltl-carrier-of-the-year
News from CSCMP's Supply Chain Quarterly

