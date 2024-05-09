Averitt Earns Three Exceptional Performance Awards from ULINE

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. – May 9, 2024 – Averitt has received three Exceptional Performance Awards from ULINE, a leading distributor of shipping, packaging and industrial supplies, for the year 2023.

These awards were presented to Averitt's teams in Atlanta, Ga.; Milwaukee, Wisc.; and Ft Myers, Fla.; as a recognition of the company’s exemplary customer service, technological innovation, and partnership and dedication.

"Receiving these awards from ULINE, one of our closest partners, is an honor,” said Barry Blakely, president and chief operating officer at Averitt. “It is a testament to our associates across these locations and our network as a whole."

Angelo Ventrone, VP of Logistics at ULINE, commended Averitt's outstanding performance, saying, "Averitt's commitment to on-time, error-free deliveries, proactive adoption of carrier technology, and outstanding service, demonstrates a true commitment to supporting ULINE and our customers’ needs. We are grateful for Averitt’s dedication and contributions and look forward to achieving even greater success together in the years to come."

Averitt is committed to pushing the boundaries of innovation, strengthening partnerships, and delivering unmatched service quality. To see more about Averitt’s services, go to Averitt.com/PowerofOne



