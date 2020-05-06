Press releases are provided by companies as is and have not been edited or checked for accuracy. Any queries should be directed to the company issuing the release.

Apex Asphalt Added to the 2020 List of Top 30 Editor’s Choice Award by Asphalt Contractor Magazine

May 6, 2020
Birmingham, AL – May 6, 2020 – Command Alkon, the leading Supplier Collaboration Platform for Construction’s Heavy Work, announces that Apex Asphalt Software has been given a 2020 Top 30 Editor’s Choice Award by Asphalt Contractor Magazine. Asphalt Contractor is the premier magazine dedicated to asphalt producers and contractors, and visitors to ForConstructionPros.com, the construction industry's #1 web portal.

“It is an honor to be recognized for Apex Asphalt,” says Scott Dugan, Product Manager at Command Alkon. “This solution enhances asphalt operations by connecting dispatch processes with back office, sales personnel, and management staff. Data flows seamlessly across the operation, empowering better decision-making.”

Apex Asphalt eliminates manual processes in asphalt operations. Advanced ticketing software and fast, accurate loadout give operational personnel the freedom to focus on other important things. Monitor bin/silo inventories, manage mix designs, and interface to gate controls and devices with one easy-to-use solution.

"The Apex implementation has been a great success at all of our locations," said Allen Bryant, IT Manager at Graniterock. "Apex is an important part of our commitment to customer service."

The Top 30 Editor’s Choice Awards are chosen by the Asphalt Contractor editorial staff for meeting various criteria including unique technologies & innovations, increased productivity, contractor interest, longevity & consistency in the market, and dependability. To gauge readers’ preferences, we also factored in how much interest these products received on our social media channels and on the Buyers Guide at ForConstructionPros.com/Asphalt.

https://commandalkon.com/product/apex/.


News from CSCMP's Supply Chain Quarterly

