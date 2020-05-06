Logistics Plus Receives Inc.’s Best Workplaces of 2020 Recognition

ERIE, PA (May 6, 2020) – Logistics Plus Inc. (LP), a leading worldwide provider of transportation, logistics and supply chain solutions, is proud to announce that it has been named to Inc. magazine’s annual list of the Best Workplaces for 2020. In anonymous surveys, employee engagement was over 96%, and “challenging” was cited as the top word to describe the company’s work environment. 82% of men and 85% of women in the company see professional and career development opportunities for themselves.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has made this an incredibly challenging year,” said Jim Berlin, founder and CEO of Logistics Plus. “The world has changed and is changing before our eyes, but LP has stayed strong with our employees playing essential roles in helping keep supply chains together, here and around the world. It’s been a true testament to the talent, tenacity, creativity and resourcefulness of our people. I am so proud. Proud of them all.”

Collecting data from more than 2,500 submissions, Inc. singled out 389 finalists for this year’s list. Each nominated company took part in an employee survey, conducted by Quantum Workplace, on topics including trust, management effectiveness, perks, and confidence in the future. Inc. gathered, analyzed, and audited the data. Then we ranked all the employers using a composite score of survey results. The list will be included in the May/June 2020 issue of Inc. magazine and prominently featured on the Inc.com website.

Among all finalists on the list, Logistics Plus also had the distinction of being:

1 of only 45 companies recognized in the large category (250-499 employees)

1 of only 12 companies based in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

1 of only 10 companies in the transportation and logistics industry

The only company based in Erie, Pennsylvania

This is the first year that Logistics Plus has received the Inc. Best Workplace recognition. Last year, Logistics Plus was named the 54th best medium-sized workplace by Great Place to Work and Fortune magazine and has been certified as a Great Place to Work® company the past three years running.

