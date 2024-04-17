FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Contact: Dave Brady

Title: VP of Sales

Phone: 937.415.1715

Email: dbrady@daytonfreight.com

Date: April 17, 2024

Web: daytonfreight.com

DAYTON FREIGHT AWARDED DIAMOND CARRIER OF THE YEAR BY LOGISTICS PLUS

DAYTON, Ohio – Dayton Freight Lines, Inc., a leading provider of regional less-than-truckload (LTL) transportation services, was recently awarded the 2023 Diamond LTL Carrier of the Year by Logistics Plus for the eighth consecutive year.

The Logistics Plus Award was given based on the following criteria: business volume and growth, service, claims and billing performance, price competitiveness, customer service, account representation and partnership.

Logistics Plus Inc. is a 21st-century logistics company that provides freight transportation, warehousing, fulfillment, global logistics, business intelligence, and supply chain management solutions through a worldwide network of talented and caring professionals.

Dayton Freight’s VP of Sales, Dave Brady said, “Dayton Freight is very grateful to receive a diamond level award from Logistics Plus. This is the eighth consecutive year that they have recognized the hard work of our employees. We look forward to providing the same level of service that our customers count on.”

Founded in 1981, Dayton Freight is a private, union-free, less-than truckload (LTL) freight carrier headquartered in Dayton, Ohio. Currently ranked as the country’s 13th largest LTL company, Dayton Freight has 60+ Service Centers in 14 Midwest states, served by 5,000+ employees. Offering 1 or 2 day service to thousands of cities, Dayton Freight is known for its prudent growth, operational excellence, advanced technology and an unparalleled company culture known as The Dayton Difference.

