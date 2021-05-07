Press Release

DAYTON FREIGHT AWARDED CARRIED OF THE YEAR BY NFI INDUSTRIES

DAYTON, Ohio – Dayton Freight Lines, Inc., a leading provider of regional less-than-truckload (LTL) transportation services, received the 2020 Carrier Award from NFI Industries.

Winners were selected among other carriers who were ranked based on consistent pickup performance, on-time delivery, collaboration with Target suppliers and NFI, communication with NFI during peak season and the ability to adapt to new systems and procedures during a pandemic.

With locations all throughout North America, NFI Industries is a fully integrated third-party supply chain solutions provider. Serving customers around the world across a variety of industries. NFI’s business lines include dedicated transportation, warehousing, intermodal, brokerage, transportation management, global, and real estate services.

Dave Brady, Dayton Freight’s VP of Sales says, “We are honored to receive such a great award from NFI. Everyone has been working extra hard and it is nice to see the team get noticed. Thank you to NFI for recognizing our work during these times and we look forward to a successful future.”

Founded in 1981, Dayton Freight is a private, union-free, less-than truckload (LTL) freight carrier headquartered in Dayton, Ohio. Currently ranked as the country’s 14th largest LTL company, Dayton Freight has 60+ Service Centers in 14 Midwest states, served by 5,000+ employees. Offering 1 or 2 day service to thousands of cities, Dayton Freight is known for its prudent growth, operational excellence, advanced technology and an unparalleled company culture known as The Dayton Difference.

