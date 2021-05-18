Press Release

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Contact: Dave Brady

Title: VP of Sales

Phone: 937.415.1715

Email: dbrady@daytonfreight.com

Date: May 5, 2021

Web: daytonfreight.com

DAYTON FREIGHT NAMED REGIONAL CARRIER OF THE YEAR BY FLI TRANSPORTATION AND LOGISTICS

DAYTON, Ohio – Dayton Freight Lines, Inc., a leading provider of regional less-than-truckload (LTL) transportation services, has been recognized as the 2020-2021 Scotwood Industries Regional Carrier of the Year by FLI Transportation and Logistics.

Key points contributing to FLI’s decision to award Dayton include flexibility in working with multiple locations with varying hours and pickup requirements, ability to accommodate large volumes of freight – often on the same day, and operational excellence at the Chicago and St. Louis Service Centers. FLI Dir. of Sales and Operations, John Hartmann, shared, “The consistent above and beyond performance provided by the Dayton Freight team, across the region, helped to ensure a successful Scotwood season.”

FLI Transportation and Logistics is a third-party logistics provider to many national and global brands. FLI offers freight management solutions for LTL, FTL, International, small parcel and specialized services.

Dave Brady, Dayton Freight’s VP of Sales says, “It is humbling to be honored for such a positive award. FLI has been a great partner, we look forward to continued success together, providing exceptional service to their customers.”

Founded in 1981, Dayton Freight is a private, union-free, less-than truckload (LTL) freight carrier headquartered in Dayton, Ohio. Currently ranked as the country’s 14th largest LTL company, Dayton Freight has 60+ Service Centers in 14 Midwest states, served by 5,000+ employees. Offering 1 or 2 day service to thousands of cities, Dayton Freight is known for its prudent growth, operational excellence, advanced technology and an unparalleled company culture known as The Dayton Difference.

Photo Caption: Tom Cronin (CEO)

###