HANNIBAL INDUSTRIES TITLES CONVEYOR & STORAGE SOLUTIONS AS MASTER DEALER

[Los Angeles, Calif.] -- Hannibal Industries, one of the largest steel pallet rack manufacturers in the U.S., proudly announces Conveyor & Storage Solutions, Inc. (C&SS) as its latest Master Dealer; to service Southern California.

Conveyor & Storage Solutions’ President, BeBe Kidwell states, “We see them [Hannibal] as a valued and trusted partner. Our business relationship with them spans more than two decades and we’ve been able to provide our clients with designing warehouse systems to maximize productivity and operational efficiency with Hannibal’s trusted racking systems.”

From customers like General Dynamics (NASSCO), NAPA Auto Parts, Sharp HealthCare, Isuzu Motors, Sunrun Solar, etc., Conveyor & Storage Solutions services customers nationwide. Since its inception in 1992, the company has expanded its Southern California offices in the following locations:

Riverside and San Bernardino Counties – Ontario Sales Office

2000A S. Grove Ave.

Suite 107

Ontario, CA 91761

(909) 610-6488

Los Angeles and Orange Counties - Santa Ana Sales Office

2030 E. 4th Street

Suite 203-E

Santa Ana, CA 92705

(714) 769-6388

San Diego and Imperial County – San Diego Corporate Headquarters

4010 Morena Blvd.

Suite 103

San Diego, CA 92117

(877) 227-7235

As Hannibal’s latest Master Dealer, Conveyor and Storage Systems currently carries more than 400,000 pounds of Hannibal steel available on-site that includes: standard roll-formed racking and structural cantilever racking systems. Conveyor & Storage Solutions specializes in solving facility material handling and storage challenges, increasing personnel throughput and assisting to reduce operating costs with its warehouse system designs.

To stay connected to C&SS, please visit: www.cssyes.com or via LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/15277410.

To stay connected to Hannibal, please visit: http://www.hannibalindustries.com, on Twitter @HannibalRack, on the Hannibal Rack YouTube channel and on LinkedIn.

About Hannibal Industries, Inc.

Hannibal Industries, Inc., headquartered in the Los Angeles metro area, is a pallet rack and steel tube manufacturer with a diverse product line that enables the company to offer material handling products to the most massive operations in the world. This employee-owned company is the largest U.S. manufacturer of steel pallet rack west of the Mississippi River.

The company’s industry leading product offering includes TubeRack, Structural Pallet Rack, Roll-Formed Selective Pallet Rack, Hybrid Systems, Cantilever Systems, Pushback Systems, Pallet Flow Systems, Case Flow Systems and Drive-In Systems. Engineering and design services offered by the company include system design; seismic engineering; permit administration; in-house installation and custom fabrication. A true innovator, Hannibal Industries was awarded a patent in 2006 for a pallet rack system adjustable safety restraint, and a patent for its TubeRack in 2015.

For more information, contact:

Hannibal Industries Media Relations/

Master Plan Communications, Inc.

Debs Choi

714.310.9651

deborah@masterplancommunications.com

###