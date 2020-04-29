Zethcon celebrates 50 years in logistics software business

(Lombard, Ill.) April 29, 2020 – Zethcon, Inc. is celebrating its golden anniversary, the company’s 50th year serving the logistics software market. Founded in July 1970, Zethcon began providing customized software solutions, before launching its warehouse management system called Synapse WMS in 1999, specifically designed for the unique needs of third-party logistics (3PL) providers.

“In an era where software companies come and go, we are proud to celebrate our 50th year in business,” said Christopher J. Oechsel, president and CEO, Zethcon. “We’ve worked hard to maintain a specialized focus, and much of the credit goes to our great relationships with customers and supporting organizations like the International Warehouse and Logistics Association (IWLA). We thank them for helping us achieve this special milestone.”

Synapse WMS remains the company’s flagship offering, having since grown into an enterprise-level solution with the broad, deep functionality that 3PL and distribution operations require. The company continues to enhance the technology and support capabilities for Synapse WMS, collaborating with customers to develop solutions for specific business challenges. Most recently, Zethcon launched its Managed Integrations Services (MIS) division dedicated to helping Synapse WMS users with end-to-end data integration.

About Zethcon

Zethcon is a provider of modern warehouse software designed to drive growth, revenue and reliability for the 3PL and distribution markets. The company’s flagship product, Synapse WMS, offers broad and deep functionality in a highly configurable package, capable of matching unique customer requirements. With 50 years of experience solving customer problems with innovative technology, Zethcon is dedicated to highly responsive service and long-term partnerships.