IMTS Supply Chain Forum 2024: Zebra Technologies

Enrique Herrera, industry principle for manufacturing at Zebra Technologies, is interviewed about the presentation that he gave at the 2024 IMTS conference in Chicago. His presentation, The Rise of the Connected Factory: Charting Manufacturing's Digital Transformation, explained how today's manufacturing systems must connect with each other to be effective and efficient. The presentation included a study presented by Zebra on the progress being made towards a digital transformation of the factory floor. He also shared insights into the types of systems and technologies that are part of the connected factory.

