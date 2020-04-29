Southeastern Freight Lines Promotes Ryan Moore to Service Center Manager in Sherman, Texas

LEXINGTON, S.C. (April 29, 2020) – Southeastern Freight Lines, the leading provider of regional less-than-truckload (LTL) transportation services, today announced Ryan Moore has been promoted to service center manager in Sherman, Texas.

Moore has more than 12 years of experience at Southeastern, starting his career at the Atlanta, Georgia service center as a part time freight handler. He has served in various leadership positions during his time with the company, including full time freight handler, inbound and outbound supervisor, inbound and pickup and delivery operations manager and, most recently, assistant service center manager in Atlanta.

“Ryan’s character, integrity and love of serving others is evident in the energy he brings to Southeastern,” said Jim Jones, regional vice president of operations for Southeastern Freight Lines. “He has been a great asset to the team in Atlanta, leading both culture and quality of service, and we look forward to the leadership he will provide in Sherman.”

Moore, his wife and two kids are excited to move to Sherman and continue serving the Southeastern team in this new capacity.

