Trucker Tools Adds SecurSpace to App, Expands Overnight Parking Sources for Nation’s Truck Drivers

RESTON, VA and CHARLOTTE, NC – APRIL 28, 2020 – Trucker Tools , which provides real-time shipment visibility, trip planning, freight-matching and automated booking tools for freight brokers and small-fleet truckload carriers, announced today a strategic engagement with SecurSpace, which operates an online marketplace that connects businesses looking for parking and storage options to property owners with dedicated or excess capacity.

The engagement will provide the driver community on the Trucker Tools mobile app with an additional resource for both overnight and longer-term truck parking, noted Prasad Gollapalli, founder and chief executive of Reston, VA-based Trucker Tools.

“We continue to look for strategic partners that can enhance and extend the tools and resources truckers rely on to efficiently run their business,” he said. “SecurSpace and its unique model delivers a previously untapped source of capacity addressing the critical need for more safe, secure parking for our nation’s truck drivers.”

SecurSpace enables on-demand access to industrial real estate properties with available parking, which previously was not accessible, in cities across the country, explained Lance Theobald, co-founder and CEO of SecurSpace, headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

“We provide a platform solution that aggregates this latent capacity and makes it easily accessible in one place,” he said. “We are combating issues caused by the lack of adequate space in cities and near major highways and interstates. Trucking and logistics businesses nationwide contend with this issue on a daily basis and solving this problem is our specialty.”

Theobald noted that for commercial real estate owners, SecurSpace provides an opportunity to produce new revenue from previously unused or underutilized property. “We are helping them monetize an asset [parking space] in a way they could not previously and bring it to a market where there is significant demand,” he said.

The addition of SecurSpace once again expands the depth and scope of app-based, GPS-enabled parking search and reservation features Trucker Tools provides to its driver community, Gollapalli added. “Drivers tell us they want access to more resources, and a less time-consuming process to find and secure reliable parking,” he said. “This is a strategic imperative and one of the top ‘asks’ we get from drivers.”

SecurSpace’s Theobald said the company’s focus up to this point has been primarily on fleets and businesses seeking longer-term parking solutions for multiple trucks, trailers and intermodal containers. The engagement with Trucker Tools marks a concerted effort to rapidly grow in the overnight parking market with over-the-road truckers and small fleets.

“Trucker Tools has a great reputation in the industry and has aggregated a very deep pool of owner-operators and small fleets by staying focused on driver needs and improving their life through great service and great apps,” he said. “It’s the perfect partner to extend us as a resource to drivers for safe, reliable overnight truck parking. We’re excited to be able to complement and enhance one of the most important features on its app for drivers.”

The Trucker Tools mobile app has been downloaded by nearly 900,000 independent truckers and is utilized by some 140,000 small fleet operators. The SecurSpace marketplace is used every day by hundreds of businesses to reserve parking and storage for commercial vehicles, overnight truck parking, trailer and container drop yards, and many other needs.

The Trucker Tools’ multi-functional, multi-party mobile app is provided free of charge to independent truckers and small fleets. The SecurSpace app also is free to independent truckers and small fleet operators.

The companies expect to begin integration work in mid-May with commercial availability to follow sometime in June.

About Trucker Tools: Trucker Tools, based in Reston, Va., is the leading provider of trip planning, shipment visibility, predictive freight matching and automated booking solutions for the transportation industry. Its ground-breaking Smart Capacity platform uses accurate, real-time data and powerful algorithms to optimally match freight by predicting when and where capacity will become available, days in advance. The company’s popular driver smartphone app has been downloaded by some 900,000 owner operators and small-carrier fleets to access information and services conveniently while on the road. Included in the smartphone app is Book it Now, the industry’s first digital load booking app that automates and streamlines the load search and booking process for drivers and brokers, saving time and money. Trucker Tools load tracking solution is a robust feature in the app that connects drivers with carriers and freight brokers, automating the provision and collection of real-time shipment tracking and eliminating manual check calls. Visit Trucker Tools at www.truckertools.com or contact us directly at: sales@truckertools.com.

About SecurSpace (https://secur.space) SecurSpace was created to solve the chronic real estate shortage plaguing the US transportation industry. Leveraging a suite of tools including a B2B marketplace, gate management system and truck parking reservation system; SecurSpace has served thousands of customers and returned millions of dollars to small businesses all across the United States.

