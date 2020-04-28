RAYMOND’S MODEX SEMINARS CHOSEN AS TOP EDUCATION SEMINARS BY MHI

GREENE, N.Y., April 28, 2020 — Two of The Raymond Corporation’s MODEX 2020 seminars have been chosen by MHI as MODEX 2020 Top Education Seminars. Raymond's "Optimize Before You Automate 2.0" and "Trucks, Energy, Solutions – The Winning Trifecta" seminars provided industry-leading intelligence on how material handling operations can leverage existing resources to achieve increased productivity.

Optimize Before You Automate 2.0 detailed the need for optimization before the implementation of new technologies, such as alternative energy, semi-autonomous and fully autonomous solutions, intralogistics solutions and other integrated solutions. The seminar explained how factors like productivity, cost advantage, workforce development and flexibility should all be considered when evaluating automation options. The speakers leading this seminar were Jason Fiume, iWAREHOUSE® professional services senior manager, Stacey (Patch) Barton, iWAREHOUSE professional services manager, and John Slavik, iWAREHOUSE national accounts sales manager.

Trucks, Energy, Solutions – The Winning Trifecta discussed how misconceptions in the material handling industry can lead to missed opportunities for growth, compromising productivity and efficiency. This presentation focused on how prioritizing and educating yourself on trucks, energy and warehouse solutions will help when utilizing new technologies. Speakers for this seminar were Damon Hosmer, energy solutions product manager, and Jack Kaumo, iWAREHOUSE director of sales.

“We are honored that MHI recognized these incredibly informative seminars,” said Michael Field, president and CEO of The Raymond Corporation. “We pride ourselves on offering thought-provoking, critical conversations that lead to innovative solutions.”

MODEX 2020 seminars are available to view online at modexshow.com/seminars.

