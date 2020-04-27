Alpine Supply Chain Solutions hosts Covid-19 preparedness training—Covid-19 roundup for April 27

Material handling systems integrator Alpine Supply Chain Solutions will host a free webinar this week with tips to help warehousing and logistics companies navigate the maze of information related to employee safety during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Companies overwhelmed by the volume of safety information, best practices, and government guidelines can tune in this Wednesday, April 29 at 2 p.m. EST for the firm’s Covid-19 Preparedness and Response webinar that will offer:
“Alpine Supply Chain Solutions has collaborated with industry partners, researched the impacts, and documented best practices, so that you don’t have to,” the company said in a statement announcing the webinar.
In other pandemic-related news, industry trade groups and logistics firms are taking steps to help companies and employees navigate the changing business environment:
To see further coverage of the coronavirus crisis and how it's affecting the logistics industry, check out our Covid-19 landing page. And click here for our compilation of virus-focused websites and resource pages from around the supply chain sector.
