New Kindred SORT 3.7 Drives Throughput for E-commerce Fulfillment with Expanded Putwall and Improved

Kindred's SORT 3.7 piece-picking robotic system features eight additional cubbies, for a total of 27, translating into a 42% increase in the number of items it can sort at e-commerce fulfillment centers and warehouses.



“Just like Kindred’s AI and reinforcement algorithms are continually improving, the robotic engineering and features in the SORT are too,” said Co-Founder and Head of AI Research at Kindred, James Bergstra. “Together, these upgrades translate into increased throughput, speed and accuracy that drive e-tailers to meet their peak volume goals each day.”



SORT 3.7 Increases Throughput with Induction Systems

The enhanced SORT 3.7 is highly-optimized to integrate with continuous induction systems, such as cross belt or bombay sorters, as it can now pick 400 units per hour consistently. When a Kindred SORT is paired with a primary sortation system, fulfillment centers can double the number of items one employee oversees and ships out. Collaborating with SORT, associates on average can ship up to 850 units per hour.



SORT piece-picking robots utilize AutoGrasp™, a robotics intelligence platform that identifies and selects items to pick and place. AutoGrasp combines vision, grasping and manipulation algorithms to handle clothing, poly bags and other small rigid items. Kindred uses cutting-edge AI research and human-in-the-loop data methodology to continuously improve robot capabilities so that picking becomes smarter, faster and more accurate over time.



For more information about Kindred and SORT 3.7, visit www.kindred.ai/products.



About Kindred

Kindred is a robotics and artificial intelligence (AI) company that develops robots to solve real-world problems. Kindred’s cutting-edge technology is the foundation of a number of proprietary platforms, including AutoGrasp™, developed to operate robots autonomously in dynamic environments. Its team of scientists, engineers, and business operators have set a new standard for reinforcement learning for robots. Kindred’s flagship solution, SORT, is a piece-picking robot with human-like grasping capabilities that operates in retail environments to separate multi-SKU batches into customer orders. The company is co-located in San Francisco and Toronto. For more information, visit www.kindred.ai.