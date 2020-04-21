Real estate manager Imperial Equities donates warehouse space for food bank operations—Covid-19 roundup for April 21

Industrial real estate manager Imperial Equities Inc. has donated 10,000 square feet of warehouse space to ensure that the Canadian nonprofit Edmonton's Food Bank has sufficient storage space to handle demand surges through the Covid-19 crisis.
The donation is significant because the pandemic has put extra demands on strained distribution centers to accommodate new requirements for safe operations. For example, given the increased need for social distancing, Edmonton’s Food Bank now requires more space than usual for equipment storage and to create space to ensure its work areas allow for adequate distance between staff, volunteers, donors, and clients to move on site.
The donated space, with a market value of $60,000, will be made available at zero cost to the Food Bank for six months. The Food Bank will be using the new space as storage, while continuing to operate its current service location for its operations providing food to about 25,000 people through its hamper programs every month, including about 40% who are children under the age of 18.
"In order to space out some of our operations and to create physical distancing in our current warehouses, we want to move some items to a different warehouse on a temporary basis. These surplus items include boxes, bins, Candy Cane Lane support material, etc.,” Marjorie Bencz, Food Bank executive director, said in a release.
And in other examples of the logistics industry dedicating its assets to the coronavirus fight:
