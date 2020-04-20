ANCLA Logistik Supports Ecommerce Retailers Impacted by COVID-19 Disruptions with Descartes' WMS

Descartes Systems Group, the global leader in uniting logistics-intensive businesses in commerce, announced that Germany’s ANCLA Logistik GmbH, a leading third party logistics services provider, is scaling its use of Descartes’ Ecommerce Warehouse Management (WMS) solution to quickly onboard online retailers who have been impacted by COVID-19.

“At ANCLA, we have the resources and the technology in place to partner with online retailers who need fulfillment support immediately and flexibility for the future to mitigate risk. For example, many want to continue to sell goods on Amazon, but need an alternative provider of logistics services from warehousing through shipping,” said Christoph Maas, CEO at ANCLA Logistik. “With the Descartes Ecommerce WMS solution, we can meet these needs—it scales easily to bring on new customers and already supports the Seller-Fulfilled Prime program. In just 1-2 days, we can operationalize warehousing, order processing and Prime shipping over our own fulfillment network at the service levels and speed retailers require.”

Descartes Ecommerce WMS automates ecommerce processes from receiving and put away to order receipt, shipping and returns management. Integrated with hundreds of ecommerce sites and ecommerce fulfilment providers in both Europe and North America, the solution enables small-to-medium sized businesses and large retailers looking to enhance their online presence to support growing ecommerce demand. The solution collects order information from ecommerce websites, translates it into a scanner-driven receiving and pick-and-pack process within the warehouse, initiates the shipment to the customer, and synchronizes all of receiving and fulfillment information with the customer’s financial and shipment tracking systems.

“We’re pleased that the Descartes solution is helping ANCLA to support online retailers impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Dirk Haschke, VP and General Manager Ecommerce Solutions at Descartes. “In diverse industries and markets, our customers are quickly determining how to both extend and adapt their logistics and supply chain processes to continue to sell their products during this extraordinary time.”