Press releases are provided by companies as is and have not been edited or checked for accuracy. Any queries should be directed to the company issuing the release.

Upload your press release

Averitt Opens New 250,000 Sq. Ft International Distribution Center In Houston

April 20, 2020
No Comments

Averitt Express has opened a new international distribution center to service the Port of Houston. Located less than five miles from the Barbours Cut and Bayport Container Terminals, the facility features 250,000 sq. ft of enclosed space to handle the flow and distribution of cargo.

“We are excited to increase our ability to service the growing needs of shippers that rely on the Port of Houston,” said Wayne Spain, Averitt’s president and chief operating officer. “The sheer size of this distribution center dramatically increases our ability to provide more capacity and a wider array of services in the region.”

Averitt has operated in the area for more than two decades. In addition to the new distribution center, Averitt operates a service center located near the George Bush Intercontinental Airport.

“The proximity of our new facility to the container terminals puts us in a prime position to streamline the inland transportation of international cargo,” said Spain. “We can now reduce the amount of time that containers are on the road by providing drayage and transload services at our facility. Not only does this help reduce the overall container use fees for shippers, it also allows us to quickly move cargo in and out of our LTL and truckload distribution networks.”

Averitt’s expansion in Houston follows the recent openings of new facilities in Atlanta, GA, Savannah, GA and Austin, TX.

https://knowledgecenter.averittexpress.com/news/new-houston-international-distribution-center
Submit your logistics, material handling, or supply chain related company news in DC VELOCITY's Industry Press Room section or New Products section
Global Logistics Transportation
KEYWORDS Averitt Express
You must login or register in order to post a comment.

Most Popular Articles

Now Playing on DCV-TV

825a073d-d3db-4754-a080-968bc415f15e

6 River Systems: Wall-to-Wall Fulfillment Demo from MODEX 2020

DCV-TV 4: Viewer Contributed
From MODEX 2020, watch as 6 River Systems’ Royanna Chappell demonstrates our wall-to-wall fulfillment solution. 6 River Systems can double or triple the productivity of your warehouse associates—at half the cost of traditional automation and without requiring any new infrastructure or changing your warehouse...

Subscribe to DC Velocity Magazine

GET YOUR FREE SUBSCRIPTION

News from CSCMP's Supply Chain Quarterly

Copyright ©2020. All Rights ReservedDesign, CMS, Hosting & Web Development :: ePublishing