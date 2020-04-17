Port of Los Angeles chief leads LA’s virus healthcare supply site—Covid-19 roundup for April 17

Port of Los Angeles Executive Director Gene Seroka is leading the southern California city’s efforts to match available medical supplies with health care providers on the front lines of the Covid-19 fight, addressing severe shortages of gear like isolation gowns, examination gloves, face shields, medical ventilators, N95 masks, and IV drip apparatuses.
Tasked by Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti to become the city’s chief logistics officer, Seroka was given a team of 18 city employees handle a response effort focused on medical supply chain optimization and direct procurement of supplies through purchases and donations.
Seroka has now helped launch Logistics Victory Los Angeles, a city program created to identify available medical supplies in the private sector, and then allocate all procured or donated supplies to the appropriate medical facility, as well as replenishing the city’s stockpile. On Friday, the program received a donation of 160,000 face shields from laptop and smartphone giant Apple Inc. and it is now asking registered garment and apparel manufacturers to assist its effort to make non-medical masks. In the meantime, Seroka is still working on his day job, and has kept all terminals at the Port of Los Angeles open during the Covid-19 pandemic, while serving as the temporary homeport of the Naval hospital ship USNS Mercy.
And in other examples of the logistics industry dedicating its assets to the coronavirus fight:
