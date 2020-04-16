Trucker Tools and TruckPark Announce Strategic Partnership

RESTON, VA and CHICAGO, IL – APRIL 16, 2020 – Trucker Tools , which provides a suite of cloud-based truckload freight management and carrier engagement tools for freight brokers and small-fleet operators, announced it has entered into a strategic partnership with TruckPark, the largest single digital platform for truck parking reservations.

The companies have launched a platform integration that will enable overnight truck parking reservations powered by TruckPark to be made directly inside the Trucker Tools mobile driver app. Trucker Tools’ community of drivers can access the real-time parking reservation system seamlessly, without having to open another app, and with a few clicks, find, reserve, pay for and receive a digital receipt for secured parking at over 100 privately-owned, commercial parking facilities in the U.S.

The agreement represents an expansion and enhancement of parking management capabilities on the Trucker Tools app, noted Prasad Gollapalli, founder and chief executive of Reston, VA-based Trucker Tools. “For many years the parking feature of our app has aggregated and presented up-to-date information on thousands of public parking resources, such as highway rest areas, commercial truck stops and Walmart locations, among others,” he explained. “It also provides drivers with in-route, on-the-way directions and arrival ETAs,” which help truckers manage hours of service compliance.

Finding safe and secure overnight parking is one of the most difficult tasks truckers face every day, Gollapalli added. “Addressing this issue and helping drivers manage the parking challenge is a top imperative for us,” he noted. “By integrating TruckPark’s functionality and network, we’re making our parking feature that much more comprehensive and timelier, giving drivers accurate, new visibility into available parking options for commercial lots.”

“TruckPark’s mission is focused on solving parking challenges and we’re proud that we’re able to help Trucker Tools mobile app users by simplifying their day to day operations through this integration,” said Anthony Petitte, CEO at Chicago, IL-based TruckPark. “Fleet managers, brokers and digital freight markets can leverage our technology to reduce costs, improve operational efficiency and boost safety. We’re excited to make this new integration available today through Trucker Tools’ ecosystem.” Petitte added that TruckPark continues to expand parking resources and is adding new commercial lots to its network weekly.

The Trucker Tools mobile app has been downloaded by nearly 900,000 independent truckers and is utilized by some 130,000 small fleet operators. TruckPark is the first platform in the industry to aggregate and consolidate commercial truck parking sites into a single online resource for independent truckers.

The Trucker Tools’ multi-functional, multi-party mobile app is provided free of charge to independent truckers and small fleets. The TruckPark app also is free to truckers.

Integration work is underway with full commercial availability expected by the end of April.

About Trucker Tools: Trucker Tools, based in Reston, Va., is the leading provider of trip planning, shipment visibility, predictive freight matching and automated booking solutions for the transportation industry. Its ground-breaking Smart Capacity platform uses accurate, real-time data and powerful algorithms to optimally match freight by predicting when and where capacity will become available, days in advance. The company’s popular driver smartphone app has been downloaded by some 900,000 owner operators and small-carrier fleets to access information and services conveniently while on the road. Included in the smartphone app is Book it Now, the industry’s first digital load booking app that automates and streamlines the load search and booking process for drivers and brokers, saving time and money. Trucker Tools load tracking solution is a robust feature in the app that connects drivers with carriers and freight brokers, automating the provision and collection of real-time shipment tracking and eliminating manual check calls. Visit Trucker Tools at www.truckertools.com or contact us directly at: sales@truckertools.com.

Media contact: Gary Frantz, Trucker Tools, (925) 594-1434. gary@gnfcomms.com

About TruckPark: TruckPark™ is driving the digital transformation of parking in the $700B trucking industry. The company offers truck parking solutions with app-based technology for drivers, parking operators and property owners. Thousands of drivers have access to TruckPark’s free mobile app to find and access secure parking in locations throughout the U.S. For more information visit TruckPark.com.

Media contact: Jon Harmon, TruckPark, (630) 815-6586. jharmon@truckpark.com