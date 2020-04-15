Trinity Logistics Joins DAT Pilot to Streamline Freight Transactions

PORTLAND, Ore. April 15, 2020—DAT Solutions announced today that Trinity Logistics, one of the industry’s leading third-party logistics providers, is piloting DAT’s truckload rate forecasting tools and automated “Book Now” option for select loads on the DAT Load Board network.

The rate forecast and analytics tools will allow Trinity to seamlessly use DAT rate data with internal historical data, resulting in fast, high-quality predictive capabilities to better serve customers and carriers.

DAT Book Now allows carriers to search for loads and lock in a rate at the click of a button on their mobile or desktop device, streamlining and automating the tendering process.

“Trinity is excited to be an early adopter of DAT’s rate forecasting and Book Now tools,” said Jeffrey Berger, Chief Technology Officer at Trinity. “DAT is the most widely used platform for truckload freight and our participation in this early-access program will help us scale up new ways for carriers to connect with us and move more freight.”

DAT’s rate tools provide freight brokers, shippers, and carriers with reliable truckload price intelligence. Generating predictions from one day to one year in the future, DAT’s dataset and algorithms account for short-term market effects, seasonal impacts, and long-term price trends.

DAT pricing data is powered by RateView, the most accurate and complete source of spot and contract rate information available with $68 billion of actual market transactions each year.

“Trinity is helping to test and develop leading-edge technology enhancements to the industry’s traditional workflow,” said Sarah Ruffcorn, President of Trinity Logistics. “This beta test will be important to receive carrier feedback and continue to enhance processes and relationships.”

Book Now offers carriers an additional choice to book loads through an automated load-tendering feature that reduces phone calls, lengthy negotiations, and manual processes. Carriers are able to search the load board specifically for freight that has the Book Now option, reducing the time it takes to book loads.

“Trinity is one of the most diverse third-party logistics providers in the industry and our team is looking forward to seeing how they apply our new solutions across such a wide and varied set of transportation customers,” said Claude Pumilia, DAT Solutions CEO and President.

DAT rate forecast and analytics tools will be made widely available to third-party logistics providers, freight brokers, truck fleets, financial analysts, and other industry stakeholders later this month. DAT announced that Book Now options are available on select loads in the DAT Load Board network starting on April 2.

Trinity Logistics, a Burris Logistics company, specializes in truckload, less-than-truckload, warehousing, managed transportation, intermodal, expedited, and international freight management solutions. Trinity services North America through locations in Delaware, Missouri, Minnesota, Florida, Texas, Maryland, Georgia, Iowa, and 100 authorized agent offices.