Global AS/RS market to reach $4.6 billion by 2027

abstract-1278060_640.jpg
April 6, 2020
DC Velocity Staff
No Comments

Demand for automated storage and retrieval (AS/RS) systems continues to increase and will reach $4.6 billion globally by 2027, according to an industry research report released April 3.

The market is expected to see a compound annual growth rate of 8% between 2019 and 2027, according to Dublin-based Research and Markets. Regionally, Asia-Pacific is expected to see the highest growth during that period due to rapidly growing healthcare, retail, food and beverage, and automotive markets, where demand for automated systems is on the rise. The declining cost of implementing automation in Europe is expected to boost adoption there as well, the researchers said.

By industry, the report shows that pharmaceutical markets will drive system implementation globally. 

“Over the years, [AS/RS] technology has rapidly developed; new options offer a wide range of size, cost, speed, and flexibility, and [have] escalated the rate of system adoption. It has made [AS/RS] technologies one of the most common and impactful investment prospects available to most operations,” the researchers said.

Automated Storage & Retrieval Systems Forecasting Material Handling System Design Material Handling Storage & Staging Equipment
DC Velocity Staff

plenty of chances to SCOR

More from this author
You must login or register in order to post a comment.

Most Popular Articles

Now Playing on DCV-TV

A480458b-f88c-4046-8e5e-bec50e6f6c44

Long-Tail Automation

DCV-TV 4: Viewer Contributed
Grow your business without adding labor. Companies are responding to consumer purchasing behaviors with long-tail business strategies. Our robots pick more long-tail inventory products so your people and existing automation systems can be more productive.

Subscribe to DC Velocity Magazine

GET YOUR FREE SUBSCRIPTION

News from CSCMP's Supply Chain Quarterly

Copyright ©2020. All Rights ReservedDesign, CMS, Hosting & Web Development :: ePublishing