First-ever Dachser Mexico international charter airlifts over 3 million surgical masks to Germany

Mexico City, 30 March 2020 (Updated 3/31/2020) – Dachser de México S.A. de C.V. (Dachser Mexico), a global logistics provider, announced that it provided air transportation of more than three million surgical and respiratory masks to Germany to help combat the spread of COVID-19. The fully loaded B787/9 airliner represents Dachser Mexico’s first-ever international charter flight.

On March 24, in the wake of this unprecedented health emergency, Dachser Mexico transported the critically needed masks from a charter flight in Mexico City to Frankfurt., where it was distributed throughout Germany via Dachser’s land transport network.

“The team at Dachser Mexico worked tirelessly to collect this vital merchandise over a six-day period. We are very proud of this group of dedicated individuals, who consistently strive to be part of the solution—for our customers as well as mankind,” said Edgardo Hamon, Managing Director, Dachser Mexico. “Another source of pride is completing our first dedicated Dachser air charter from Mexico, which represents a significant milestone in the history of Dachser Global Airfreight.”

Thanks to Dachser Mexico, healthcare workers in Germany will be able to protect themselves and others against COVID-19. These masks play a critical role in keeping people safe as they provide respiratory protection by reducing the wearer’s exposure to airborne particles.

“Stepping up during an emergency is nothing new for our Dachser Mexico team. From ashclouds to earthquakes to pandemics, this group is ready to swiftly respond with innovative solutions,” said Enrico Boehme, Head of Airfreight Mexico/Latin America. “We believe our customers throughout Mexico and Latin America benefit by working with an experienced logistics partner that steps up during a crisis instead of shying away from the challenge.”

DACHSER’S EXPANDED CHARTER SERVICE

Due to supply chain disruptions brought on by COVID-19, Dachser Air & Sea Logistics has recently introduced the latest additions to its charter flight rotation. To help keep time-sensitive cargo moving swiftly and efficiently, the following direct flights between Europe and Asia have been added throughout the month of March.

• Frankfurt to Shanghai (Shanghai Pudong International Airport)

• Frankfurt to the rest of China

• China to Frankfurt

• Frankfurt to Hong Kong

• Hong Kong to Frankfurt

• Frankfurt to South Korea (Incheon Airport)

In addition, Dachser Air Sea & Logistics added to its existing service between Frankfurt and China an air bridge between the US, Latin America and the air freight gateway in Frankfurt for deliveries to Shanghai. Dachser will charter 747's and integrate them into the rotation of flights from Frankfurt to Shanghai and vice versa. "Thanks to the close links with our land transport network, we can offer our customers an integrated approach from consignor to consignee from a single source," says Alexander Tonn, Managing Director European Logistics Germany.

Also, Dachser Air Sea & Logistics added a direct Chicago-Frankfurt-Chicago route to address the need for swift movement of cargo between the US and Europe.

“All of us are committed in doing our part during these challenging times and extend our sympathies to those directly impacted. At Dachser Mexico, we are dedicated in providing support at a time when responsiveness is critical, working with multiple humanitarian agencies and international partners,” Hamon added.

For further information on Dachser Latin America transport solutions surrounding COVID-19 challenges, contact enrico.boehme@Dachser.com.

About Dachser de México S.A. de C.V.: Since 2006, Dachser de México S.A. de C.V. (Dachser México) provides customers and businesses in México with a broad portfolio of transportation and logistics services. Headquartered in México City with over 156 employees, Dachser México has a proven record in seamless air and sea transportation and supply chain solutions supporting a wide range of commercial and industrial markets. As part of Dachser’s global network, it leverages the intelligent combination of transport and logistics competencies throughout its extensive infrastructure. Therefore, Dachser México can achieve the best possible process mix to deliver superior door-to-door transport and logistics solutions to customers and businesses in México. Represented in 44 countries around the globe, Dachser generated consolidated net revenue of approximately EUR 5.6 billion; managing a total of 83.7 million shipments in 2018. To learn more about how Dachser México connects customers and businesses in México and around the world, visit www.Dachser.com.mx