Avetta offers webinar on helping small businesses get financial support during the COVID-19 outbreak

Orem, Utah, March 31, 2020—Avetta®, a global leader in supply chain risk management solutions, is hosting a webinar on April 3 to help small businesses understand how they can qualify for the New Small Business Assistance Programs (CARES) recently approved by Congress and the White House related to the coronavirus outbreak.



Small businesses across the country are being significantly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The webinar will share how those companies can benefit from assistance programs already in place, as well as new programs with the newly passed CARES Act.



Who: Travis Vance and Benjamin M. Ebbink, members of the Fisher Phillip law firm’s COVID-19 Taskforce



What: Both attorneys will share details on the numerous laws and options available to employers. For example, some options include small interest loans or forgivable loans for companies.



When: 3 p.m. EDT, April 3, 2020



Where: Interested individuals can register for the webinar at https://events.avetta.com/pandemicloanprogramswebinar.



Cost: Free



