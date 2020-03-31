Press releases are provided by companies as is and have not been edited or checked for accuracy. Any queries should be directed to the company issuing the release.

Avetta offers webinar on helping small businesses get financial support during the COVID-19 outbreak

March 31, 2020
No Comments

Orem, Utah, March 31, 2020—Avetta®, a global leader in supply chain risk management solutions, is hosting a webinar on April 3 to help small businesses understand how they can qualify for the New Small Business Assistance Programs (CARES) recently approved by Congress and the White House related to the coronavirus outbreak.

Small businesses across the country are being significantly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The webinar will share how those companies can benefit from assistance programs already in place, as well as new programs with the newly passed CARES Act.

Who: Travis Vance and Benjamin M. Ebbink, members of the Fisher Phillip law firm’s COVID-19 Taskforce

What: Both attorneys will share details on the numerous laws and options available to employers. For example, some options include small interest loans or forgivable loans for companies.

When: 3 p.m. EDT, April 3, 2020

Where: Interested individuals can register for the webinar at https://events.avetta.com/pandemicloanprogramswebinar.

Cost: Free

About Avetta
Avetta leads the world in connecting leading global organizations across several industries including oil/gas, telecom, construction materials, facilities management and many others, with qualified and vetted suppliers, contractors and vendors. The company brings unmatched access and visibility to its clients’ supply chain risk management process through its innovative and configurable technology, coupled with highly experienced human knowledge and insight. We contribute to the advancement of our clients’ sustainable growth by protecting supply chains from a wide range of potential risks through trusted contractor prequalification, safety training and monitoring, regulatory compliance, insurance/financial stability and other areas of risk. Avetta currently serves more than 450 enterprise companies and 95K suppliers across 100+ countries. Visit www.avetta.com for more information.

PR Contact:
SnappConner PR
Mark Fredrickson, +1 801-806-0161
mark@snappconner.com

Avetta
Scott Nelson, +1 801-850-3363
snelson@avetta.com

https://events.avetta.com/pandemicloanprogramswebinar
Submit your logistics, material handling, or supply chain related company news in DC VELOCITY's Industry Press Room section or New Products section
Professional Development Supply Chain Management Special Coverage
KEYWORDS Avetta
You must login or register in order to post a comment.

Most Popular Articles

Now Playing on DCV-TV

A5e06523-31f7-4646-9509-b7ce129ccb06

Thank You Averitt Drivers & Associates For Your Essential Work

DCV-TV 4: Viewer Contributed
To all of our associates, we're humbled by the dedication you are showing through these difficult times. Your work is critical to ensuring the success of our customers and communities. For More Information On Averitt's COVID-19 Response, visit AverittExpress.com/coronavirus

Subscribe to DC Velocity Magazine

GET YOUR FREE SUBSCRIPTION

News from CSCMP's Supply Chain Quarterly

Copyright ©2020. All Rights ReservedDesign, CMS, Hosting & Web Development :: ePublishing