RoadSync raises $5.75 million in funding round

Digital payment platform RoadSync has raised $5.75 mllion in a funding round, the company said today. The Series A funding was led by Base10 Partners, with participation from Hyde Park Venture Partners and Companyon Ventures, the company also said.

RoadSync said it will use the funding to accelerate sales growht and broaden its financial product offering. The firm’s cloud-based software allows businesses to move away from paper to quickly invoice and accept payments in real-time from truck drivers, carriers, and brokers. The RoadSync platform is in use at more than 400 locations nationwide, according to the company. Last year, the company announced $100 million in payments processed since its 2017 platform launch.