RoadSync raises $5.75 million in funding round

March 31, 2020
DC Velocity Staff
No Comments

Digital payment platform RoadSync has raised $5.75 mllion in a funding round, the company said today. The Series A funding was led by Base10 Partners, with participation from Hyde Park Venture Partners and Companyon Ventures, the company also said.

RoadSync said it will use the funding to accelerate sales growht and broaden its financial product offering. The firm’s cloud-based software allows businesses to move away from paper to quickly invoice and accept payments in real-time from truck drivers, carriers, and brokers. The RoadSync platform is in use at more than 400 locations nationwide, according to the company. Last year, the company announced $100 million in payments processed since its 2017 platform launch.

 

Software & Systems Transportation
DC Velocity Staff

plenty of chances to SCOR

More from this author
You must login or register in order to post a comment.

Most Popular Articles

Now Playing on DCV-TV

A5e06523-31f7-4646-9509-b7ce129ccb06

Thank You Averitt Drivers & Associates For Your Essential Work

DCV-TV 4: Viewer Contributed
To all of our associates, we're humbled by the dedication you are showing through these difficult times. Your work is critical to ensuring the success of our customers and communities. For More Information On Averitt's COVID-19 Response, visit AverittExpress.com/coronavirus

Subscribe to DC Velocity Magazine

GET YOUR FREE SUBSCRIPTION

News from CSCMP's Supply Chain Quarterly

Copyright ©2020. All Rights ReservedDesign, CMS, Hosting & Web Development :: ePublishing