Kuecker Logistics Group Appoints New Vice President - Eastern Region

March 23, 2020
We are proud to welcome Chris Barber to the Kuecker Logistics Group family as the new Vice President – Eastern Region. Chris comes to Kuecker with over 20 years of experience in the material handling automation & supply chain logistics industry. Barber will be working in our new office in Atlanta, GA.

Our Atlanta office is growing quickly and is looking for experienced applications engineers, system sales, project managers & site supervisors to join the KLG family. As a leader in material handling integration for over 40 years, Kuecker Logistics Group provides an amazing culture, excellent benefits and hands on experience working with some of the greatest technology our industry has to offer.

Interested in joining the Atlanta Team? Please email your resume to HR@kuecker.com.

