PULSE Integration Welcomes New Team Member

Marcus joins the PULSE Integration family with 9+ years history in Project Management, Engineering, and Manufacturing Operations leveraging strong technical and decision-making skills to create and implement project solutions for optimal profitability and business plan alignment.

Marcus has held integral positions to include: Shipping, Receiving, Quality Control for Wal-Mart Logistics, where he was responsible for warehousing and inventory control to develop shipments and satisfy supply chain demands. He most recently held the position of Senior Project Manager for PPi Technologies where lead business, resource allocation, cost management, manufacturing and purchasing operations for automated packaging equipment/lines within The PPi Technologies Company. Marcus was responsible for direct continuous improvement processes which reduced suppliers and production defects by 50%.

Marcus holds numerous certifications to include: SolideWorks, Allen Bradley PLC, AutoCad, Hazmat Shipping (DOT, IATA, IMDG). His extensive experience in Project Management will greatly aid PULSE Integration in their customer renovation and implementation projects and ensure each client receives personalized service to their solution. PULSE Integration proudly welcomes Marcus to the team as an integral asset now and in future endeavors.

About PULSE Integration, a WEPCO Company

PULSE Integration based in Pittston PA, combines design expertise, seamless integration, and management transparency to our approach in small-and large-scale supply chain solutions for manufacturing, 3PL, and retail marketplaces.