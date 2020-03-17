Avetta’s Danny Shields Honored Among Supply & Demand Chain Executive’s ‘2020 Pros to Know’

Orem, Utah, March 17, 2020—Avetta®, (www.avetta.com) one of the world’s leaders in providing cloud-based supply chain risk management solutions, announced today that Danny Shields has been named to Supply & Demand Chain Executive’s ‘2020 Pros to Know’ as part of the publication’s ‘Provider Pros’ list.

Shields, vice president of industry relations, has been with Avetta since 2016. He is a Certified Safety Professional (CSP) with more than 18 years of both field and management level experience across multiple industry verticals and earned a degree in Bioenvironmental Sciences from Texas A&M University. He currently manages operations of the QHSSE (quality/health/safety/ sustainability/environmental) and Solution Engineering teams for the organization. He utilizes his experience and technical knowledge to ensure Avetta clients and suppliers are provided world class services to support QHSSE maturity.



“Danny Shields has a unique knowledge and skill set that helps both our client and supplier groups assess, understand and mitigate risk, manage compliance requirements, and create safe workplaces for thousands of workers,” said Indy Chakrabarti, Chief Strategy & Marketing Officer. “He tackles each challenge with the full force of his technical knowledge and experience to the benefit of our clients, suppliers and the company.”

Shields has deep background and experience with presenting the latest safety and supply chain risk management topics throughout North America, including most recently at the Mines and Technology Conference, the Business Development Institute and OHS Leaders. He will present at ASSP’s Safety 2020 Professional Development Conference in June and NSC Annual Safety Congress and Expo in October.



The ‘Pros to Know’ Awards recognize supply chain executives, and manufacturing and non-manufacturing enterprises that are leading initiatives to help prepare their companies’ supply chains for the significant challenges of today’s business climate. This year’s list includes more than 200 individuals from software firms and service providers, consultancies or academia who helped their supply chain clients or the supply chain community at large prepare to meet these challenges—and more than 40 ‘Practitioner Pros’, who do the same within their own companies.



“The supply chain profession is the most exciting it’s ever been. With cutting-edge technologies designed to help the industry run smoother, easier and safer, coupled with professionals leading the charge for change, innovation and sustainability, it’s an exciting time to be in the supply chain industry,” says Marina Mayer, editor-in-chief of Supply & Demand Chain Executive. “These Pros to Know are the best of the best in their industry, and I look forward to seeing how they continue to revolutionize today’s—and tomorrow’s—supply chains.”



For more information about Avetta, visit the company’s website. Check out Supply & Demand Chain Executive’s website at www.sdcexec.com for the full list of all of the 2020 Pros to Know and Practitioner Pros winners.

About Avetta

Avetta leads the world in connecting leading global organizations across several industries including oil/gas, telecom, construction materials, facilities management and many others, with qualified and vetted suppliers, contractors and vendors. The company brings unmatched access and visibility to its clients’ supply chain risk management process through its innovative and configurable technology, coupled with highly experienced human knowledge and insight. We contribute to the advancement of our clients’ sustainable growth by protecting supply chains from a wide range of potential risks through trusted contractor prequalification, safety training and monitoring, regulatory compliance, insurance/financial stability and other areas of risk. Avetta currently serves more than 450 enterprise companies and 95K suppliers across 100+ countries. Visit www.avetta.com for more information.

