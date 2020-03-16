Two Barcoding, Inc. Employees Named 2020 “Pros to Know” By Supply & Demand Chain Executive

BALTIMORE – March 16, 2020 – Barcoding, Inc., the leader in supply chain efficiency, accuracy and connectivity, announces that Dan Perlak, Vice President of Operations, and Ken Currie, Vice President of Business Development, were named 2020 “Pros to Know” by Supply & Demand Chain Executive.

The Pros to Know award recognizes supply chain executives who are leading initiatives to prepare their companies’ supply chains for the significant challenges of today’s business climate. This year’s list included individuals who helped their supply chain clients, or the supply chain community at large prepare to meet these challenges. Supply & Demand Chain Executive received more than 500 entries for this year's award.

“We're thrilled to have not just one, but two of our employees recognized as leaders in our industry,” said Shane Snyder, President of Barcoding. “This award is a testament to their outstanding commitment to helping our clients tackle supply chain challenges and accomplish business goals.”

“The supply chain profession is ever-changing, with transformative technologies and evolutionary best practices driving greater efficiencies and innovations for companies. At the heart of it all are supply chain professionals. Supply & Demand Chain Executive congratulates the 2020 Pros to Know recipients who are setting the bar for supply chain excellence,” says John R. Yuva, editor-in-chief for Supply & Demand Chain Executive.

Perlak and Currie join the ranks of Barcoding employees named Pros to Know along with Peter Zalinski (2018), supply chain architect, Brian Harvey (2017), lead systems engineer, and Martin Jack (2015), CTO. For the full list of this year’s winners, visit www.sdcexec.com.

About Barcoding, Inc.

Barcoding is a supply chain automation and innovation company that helps organizations be more efficient, accurate and connected. With extensive subject matter expertise in data capture, labeling and printing, and mobile computing, we are trusted to build and manage solutions for some of the best IT and operations teams in the world. Founded in 1998, Barcoding is headquartered in Baltimore, Md., with offices across North America (Chicago, Houston, Seattle, Montreal, Toronto and Vancouver). For more information, visit www.barcoding.com.

About Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the executive's user manual for successful supply and demand chain transformation, utilizing hard-hitting analysis, viewpoints and unbiased case studies to steer executives and supply management professionals through the complicated, yet critical, world of supply and demand chain enablement to gain competitive advantage. Visit us on the web at www.SDCExec.com.

