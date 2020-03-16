Two Nolan Transportation Group Executives Named Supply Chain Pros to Know

Atlanta, GA – March 16, 2020 – Nolan Transportation Group (NTG), one of the nation’s largest freight brokerages, servicing shippers nationwide through a strategic truckload and less-than-truckload carrier network, announces that Ian Hess, Senior Vice President of Brokerage Operations for the Southeast, and Stephen McIsaac, Senior Vice President of Brokerage Operations, have been named Provider Pros to Know by Supply & Demand Chain Executive magazine. Provider Pros to Know are recognized among software firms and service providers, consultancies or academia for their ability to help supply chain clients or the supply chain community prepare to meet the challenges of today’s business climate.

“The freight market can be volatile at times while consumers demand increased service levels and improved delivery time,” says Harris Rainbow, Chief Operating Officer, Nolan Transportation Group. “These ‘Pros to Know’ are extremely knowledgeable about the industry and can connect the needs of our shippers and carrier partners to create robust solutions, leading to sustained growth, superior profitability, and higher customer satisfaction. Congratulations to both Ian and Stephen for a job well done.”

Ian Hess had extensive involvement in developing and implementing the model for high-service sales teams to take on enterprise-level business, as well as the 24/7 service model for expedited and after-hours freight shipments. These methodologies allowed NTG to open additional offices throughout the Southeast, as well as specialized offices within current office locations. Ian founded both NTG’s drayage and intermodal offices in order to expand business with current customers and to further sway the industry from thinking NTG was solely a transactional provider. He developed and executed the strategy to help streamline and lower costs within customer supply chains. Ian has worked with many shippers to aid in optimizing their 3PL relationship and improving operational excellence when it comes to both contract and spot business with NTG.

Stephen McIsaac developed core sales processes within NTG that enabled rapid growth for the company while further enhancing the pipeline of future leaders. Stephen is very much involved in NTG’s technology, including NTG’s proprietary CRM system. He works extensively with sales teams, instructing them to have constant communication and leading NTG’s promise of over-serving customers on every shipment. Stephen believes that as you get deeper and deeper entrenched with a customer, they begin to see the 3PL as a true partner; the success of this relationship is heightened with the use of NTG’s innovative and custom-built technology.

“The supply chain profession is ever-changing, with transformative technologies and evolutionary best practices driving greater efficiencies and innovations for companies. At the heart of it all are supply chain professionals. Supply & Demand Chain Executive congratulates the 2020 Pros to Know recipients who are setting the bar for supply chain excellence,” says Marina Mayer, editor-in-chief for Supply & Demand Chain Executive. “Whether you’re a practitioner or provider, the leaders in the profession are growing each year, with rising standards and thought leadership. Reach out to our 2020 recipients and engage with them, ask questions and seek feedback. The supply chain profession is a community with a commitment to excellence that should not be overlooked.”

The full list of 2020 Pros to Know winners will be published in the March print edition of Supply & Demand Chain Executive and online at www.sdcexec.com.

About Nolan Transportation Group

Founded in 2005, Nolan Transportation Group is a leader in truckload brokerage and third-party logistics services, dedicated to delivering the highest level of service in the transportation industry. NTG offers a wide range of services for customers across the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. NTG specializes in both TL (“truckload”) and LTL (“less-than-truckload”), as well as expedited, partial, refrigerated, drayage, and intermodal. NTG’s carrier base consists of approximately 30,000 independent carriers that facilitate the movement of its customers’ products. NTG is headquartered in Atlanta, GA and has 11 additional offices across the United States. NTG has been ranked a Top Freight Brokerage by Transport Topics for three consecutive years and has been ranked on the Inc. 500|5000 lists for five straight years as one of the fastest-growing private companies in the United States. For more information about NTG, visit www.ntgfreight.com. NTG operates as a sister company to Transportation Insight, a leading non-asset provider of enterprise logistics solutions.

About Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the executive's user manual for successful supply and demand chain transformation, utilizing hard-hitting analysis, viewpoints and unbiased case studies to steer executives and supply management professionals through the complicated, yet critical, world of supply and demand chain enablement to gain competitive advantage. Visit us on the web at www.SDCExec.com.