FORTNA INC. APPOINTS ROBERT MCKEEL AS NEW CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

READING, PA (March 16, 2020) - Fortna®, The Distribution Experts®, a leading global automation, engineering services and software company, announces today that Robert McKeel has joined the organization as Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. In this role, Robert will be responsible for maximizing operational performance, delivering best-in-class service to Fortna’s global client base and driving business results forward with his unique combination of financial acumen and operational expertise. In addition, he will also continue to grow and transform the Fortna business both organically and through acquisition, with a specific emphasis on the diversification of markets and clients.

Robert McKeel joins Fortna from General Electric, where he was most recently President and CEO, GE, Automation and Controls. During his 25+ year tenure with GE, Robert managed billion-dollar P&Ls across various business units driving unprecedented results across the globe. McKeel holds an MBA from James Madison University, a Master of Computer Science degree from the University of Virginia and a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering from North Carolina State University.

“Robert brings exceptional leadership, experience and passion for delivering results to the Fortna executive team,” said Hank Boye, Office of the President at Fortna. “His proven ability to create a shared vision across all organizational levels and simultaneously prioritize operations with overall fiscal health will be key to accelerating Fortna’s growth in the coming years. We are delighted to welcome him to the company.”



“I am excited to join Fortna, a global leader in designing and implementing distribution operations optimized with world-class automation and intelligent software,” stated Robert McKeel. “I am excited by the geometric growth of this industry and the vast opportunity for Fortna to transform the future of distribution for our clients.”

