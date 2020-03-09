BlueGrace Logistics Acquires Anthym Logistics, Heightens Its Presence In Tampa And Chicago

RIVERVIEW, Fla. – March 9, 2020 – BlueGrace Logistics, a leading third-party logistics (3PL) services company, has acquired Anthym Logistics, a freight broker with its primary offices in Tampa and Chicago. This is the first external transaction for BlueGrace since it partnered with private equity firm Warburg Pincus in 2016 to add investment capital to fuel the rapid growth of its business.

Anthym Logistics was formed in October, 2019 out of the merger between Atomic Transportation and Cousins Logistics. The combined entity boasts a bevy of highly respected logistics industry leaders, including Michael Redisch, and Eddie Leshin, a 30-year 3PL veteran with experience at C.H. Robinson, Coyote Logistics, and American Backhaulers.

With striking similarities to BlueGrace Logistics in terms of geography and focus, Anthym Logistics employees are also concentrated in Tampa and Chicago, and it prides itself on being a tech-enabled, people-centric firm. The full truckload customers at Anthym are entirely complementary to the current BlueGrace sales mix. The team at Anthym has a strong presence in the produce industry utilizing refrigerated carriers, which fills a growing demand for BlueGrace customers.

“We are extremely pleased to find a deeply experienced and trusted partner in BlueGrace to continue building value for our exciting roster of customers,” commented Eddie Leshin, who will remain at BlueGrace and serve as a Senior Advisor to the CEO. “With its best in class LTL expertise and well-respected managed transportation services platform, BlueGrace can offer the clients we have developed at Anthym Logistics a full suite of technology and reporting capabilities to help manage and grow their businesses,” added Mr. Leshin.

As a result of this merger, BlueGrace enhances its commanding presence in its two largest locations, and they add new offices in Boca Raton, FL and Birmingham, AL. With the purchase of Anthym, BlueGrace Logistics will now cover 15 regional and branch locations across the United States. This development comes on the heels of a very exciting year in 2019, in which BlueGrace celebrated its 10-year anniversary, generated revenues over $360 million, and grew its full truckload shipments by over 45%.

“I am extremely pleased to announce this strategic transaction,” added Bobby Harris, BlueGrace Logistics Founder and CEO. “The leaders of Anthym Logistics are some of the most highly respected members of the logistics community. With sales expertise across all modes of transportation, BlueGrace is gaining an incredible bevy of supply chain talent that would otherwise require many years to develop internally. We are making a giant leap forward today that will ensure we maintain and even accelerate the momentum that we have developed over the last decade,” said Harris.

About BlueGrace Logistics:

Founded in 2009, BlueGrace Logistics is one of the largest third-party logistics (3PL) providers in the United States. With over 500 employees and working with over 10,000 customers to provide successful shipping solutions, the company has achieved explosive growth in its 11-year operating history. Backed by a $255 million investment by private equity firm Warburg Pincus, the company now operates 15 locations nationwide, and its headquarters are in the sunny Tampa Bay area of Florida.