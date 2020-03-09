Circle Logistics Partners with DAT to Test Book Now One-Touch Freight Tendering Solution

DAT Book Now allows carriers on the DAT network of load boards to search for freight and lock in a rate with the click of a button on their mobile or desktop device. DAT operates the largest truckload freight marketplace in North America.

“DAT’s Book Now will provide additional responsive service to our customers, especially for freight that needs to be covered during non-standard business hours,” said Eric Fortmeyer, co-founder of Circle Logistics. “DAT Book Now will streamline the booking process and enable our carrier partners to focus on delivering great service.”

Loads from Circle Logistics through its TMS partner, Transport Pro, will be available for automated booking on the DAT network of load boards starting in mid-March.

“DAT Book Now is a game-changer for brokers and carriers,” said Claude Pumilia, DAT CEO and President. “Today, tendering a load can involve multiple phone calls and interactions. DAT Book Now speeds up the process and leverages the trust and confidence the industry has in our network as a place to do business. We are excited that a technology-forward company like Circle Logistics is working with us to make the process of moving loads more efficient.”

Established in Fort Wayne in 2011, Circle Logistics is one of the fastest-growing transportation companies in the country, servicing more than $200 million in freight spend in 2018. Circle’s large, privately-owned fleet fuels the delivery of a full lineup of trucking services, including dry van, temperature-controlled, flatbed, auto hauling, specialized or oversized, and expedited freight. Circle Logistics was ranked #41 on Transport Topics’ list of Top Freight Brokerage Firms in 2019.