ProShip Inc. Acquired by FOG Software Group for Supply Chain and Logistics Software Portfolio

FOG Software Group (“FOG”), a division of Vela Software, and Constellation Software, Inc. [TSX: CSU] today announced that it has acquired ProShip, Inc. (“ProShip”) from Quadient, formerly Neopost.

Brookfield, WI-based ProShip is a leader in enterprise parcel shipping solutions. Their customers include 25% of the National Retail Federation’s top 100 retailers who ship parcels, plus manufacturing, healthcare, and logistics companies who depend on ProShip for fast, efficient and cost-effective multi-carrier shipping.

Following the acquisition, ProShip will operate as an independent division of FOG Software Group. The company will continue to develop, enhance, service, and support its market-leading shipping software in providing a competitive edge to customers.

“ProShip is a great addition to our growing portfolio of supply chain software,” said Andy Hodge, FOG Software Group Portfolio Manager for Supply Chain and Logistics. “We are delighted to welcome ProShip with their proven, carrier-compliant solutions for medium- and high-volume shippers, and their impressive, company-wide focus on maximizing customers’ return on investment.”

“We are excited to be working with FOG Software Group,” said Matt Mullen, President of ProShip. “Not only do they have extensive experience in the software industry; they share our belief in the importance of technological advancement in the supply chain.”

About FOG Software Group

Deerfield, IL-based FOG Software Group https://www.fogsoftwaregroup.com is a division of Toronto-based Vela Software https://www.velasoftwaregroup.com and Constellation Software, Inc. [TSX: CSU] https://www.csisoftware.com. The companies acquire, manage, and build software companies in a variety of vertical markets. By helping their acquired companies improve operations, grow through organic initiatives, and seek additional acquisitions that can strengthen their market position, their portfolio companies become clear leaders in their industries.

About ProShip, Inc.

ProShip, Inc. is a global provider of enterprise-wide, automated, multi-carrier shipping and manifesting software that allows retailers, manufacturers, third-party logistics and healthcare companies to ship at lighting speeds, stay carrier compliant, and build stronger-than-ever customer revenue streams. Founded by two US Navy veterans in 2001, the company was most recently part of Quadient, formerly known as Neopost. Learn more about ProShip online https://www.proshipinc.com.