Panel Built Modular Cleanrooms Create Fully-Controlled Spaces for Precision Manufacturing

Cleanrooms are environments that fully-control the number of contaminants in the air. These contaminants can range from microorganisms to dust and dirt. People will most likely be familiar with this type of room/environment in a medical or laboratory setting with doctors or scientists wearing white gowns, masks, and other protection. However, cleanrooms are frequently used in manufacturing settings as well. With electronics and high-precision parts, the manufacturing process can require incredible accuracy in order for the product to function appropriately. In addition to air cleanliness, these systems control the room's humidity, temperature, and even pressurization. In most cases, the entire cleanroom envelope will be placed under positive pressure in order to keep out contaminants.

Oftentimes, the need for manufacturing cleanrooms occurs due to an increase in demand or in an effort to increase an existing product's quality. In either case, the cleanroom will frequently need to be built into a facility that is already in operation. In this scenario, a modular cleanroom can be installed to create the controlled space in a fraction of the time. With a panelized modular cleanroom, the building is delivered to the site with all the components prefabricated. As such, once the building reaches the facility, it simply needs to be installed with no on-site cutting or welding required. This reduces the project time and the disruption at the facility, allowing companies to get a quicker return on their investment.

Panel Built was founded in 1995 by brothers Pat and Mike Kiernan, and began with the construction of pre-manufactured buildings. Today, Panel Built offers a complete line of custom modular offices, mezzanines, security booths, pre-assembled exterior buildings, and cleanrooms. Panel Built prefabricated shelters are designed 100% to customer specification and are delivered to the project site pre-assembled and ready for installation. Panel Built offers "A Better Way to Create Space" for all of your building projects.

More Info: https://www.panelbuilt.com/general/modular-cleanrooms

More Info: https://www.panelbuilt.com/general/modular-cleanrooms