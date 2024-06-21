Port Houston posts 21% bump in containers handled during May

Port Houston’s cargo volumes show no signs of slowing down despite any ongoing global supply chain disruptions, as the port today said it handled 364,866 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) in May, marking an increase of 21% compared to the same month last year.

The trend also applies for the site’s year to date statistics. From January through May a total of 1,758,960 TEUs moved through the port's two container terminals, reflecting a 14% increase compared to the same period in 2023.

Growth is being driven by robust construction of new warehouses and distribution centers the last two years and regional consumer spending on items like furniture, hardware, and retail goods have driven loaded import volumes to an increase of 18% this month compared to last year. Loaded exports are also strong—thanks to strong manufacturing in Texas—and increased by 21% this month, totaling 131,690 TEUs, and by 15% year-to-date through May, at 655,116 TEUs.

Leaders said they continue to prioritize making Houston the gateway of choice for its customers. By the end of 2024, the Bayport complex will be able to accept berths by 15,000-TEU-class neo-Panamax vessels, as the Port continues to make progress on its Houston Ship Channel Expansion, widely known as Project 11.

“We are well-prepared to handle larger ships and increased volumes, and ensure we always have a buffer for surges,” Roger Guenther, Executive Director at Port Houston, said in a release. “Our goal is to continue to improve how we do business to capture increased cargo into the Houston region.”