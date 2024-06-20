GXO begins R&D trial of humanoid robot from Apptronik

Contract logistics provider GXO Logistics Inc. is conducting a research and development (R&D) trial with humanoid robot manufacturer Apptronik, with the goal of developing practical applications of the firm’s Apollo humanoid in a warehouse environment.

Austin, Texas-based Apptronik’s general purpose industrial humanoid robot stands 5’8” tall, can carry 55 pounds, and operates on swappable batteries. The firm says its force control architecture and flexible safety zone perimeter allow Apollo to work safely around and directly with people.

Through the new “early-stage proof-of-concept program,” GXO and Apptronik will evaluate the performance of the robot in a lab setting to fine-tune Apptronik’s AI model before deploying the technology to a U.S. distribution center once ready, they said.

The move follows other recent trials of humanoid robots in the warehouse such as the adoption of Agility Robotics’ “Digit” mobile manipulation robot (MMR) by GXO and by Amazon. Mercedes-Benz is also testing the Apptronik model, and Accenture has provided funding for another model from Sanctuary AI.

“We’re excited to partner with Apptronik to develop their AI-enabled humanoid robot,” Adrian Stoch, GXO’s chief automation officer, said in a release. “Apollo has great potential to add value throughout the distribution center, including the most labor-intensive operational processes. These kinds of robotics reduce repetitive work and improve safety while freeing associates to focus on higher-value-added activities. As we progress on our R&D journey with Apptronik, we’ll also be evaluating its capability for other critical use cases along the way.”